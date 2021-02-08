Through two periods of Monday's Northeast Hockey League clash the visiting Beverly Panthers were controlling the action territorially and had double the shots on goal. The scoreboard, however, had Gloucester ahead by a pair of goals on a pair of shots off the stick of Mia Salah, which had the home team in control heading into the final 15 minutes of play.
In the third period, Beverly's constant pressure and shot barrage finally started to pay off. After tying the game with two goals in a 31 second span, Catie Nemeskal delivered the game winner with just 20 seconds to go in a 3-2 win at Talbot Rink.
"They really stepped it up in the third period," Beverly head coach Danielle Finocchiaro said. "We had a lot of shots all game but we did a really good job of creating chances in the third and converting them."
Beverly (2-4-1) got on the board with 10:46 to go when Kayleigh Crowell put home a rebound on a Kaylee Rich shot from the point to cut the deficit to 2-1. Just 31 seconds later, Crowell struck again, this time one-timing a Katherine Purcell centering pass in the slot to tie the game with 10:15 to go.
"Our main focus was to get that first one," Finocchiaro said. "That really changes the mindset and we weren't pressing as much, we were creating better opportunities."
Both teams had a few chances from there but Beverly had one final push that ended up being the difference. After a long, sustained shift in the Gloucester end, Cate Nemeskal put in a rebound with 20 seconds left for the game-winner.
Despite the loss, Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick was quick to credit her team.
"We were coming off of a 9-1 loss to Winthrop and we put that behind us and played well against a good team," she said. "It was a tough finish but we put some good passes together, defended well and scored when we got the chances."
The teams went into the first intermission despite a 12-2 edge in shots on goal from Beverly. Gloucester goalie Avery Olson, who made 34 saves on the game, stopped seven shots in the first four minutes and got into a groove, making several big pad and glove stops from shots in close.
Gloucester got on the board just over nine minutes into the second frame when Ella Costa created a neutral zone turnover and hit Mia Salah on a 2-on-1, who put it over the goalie's glove for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
"We've been working on those rushes and it was great to see them put that together," Bernick said. "It was a great pass and finish."
With 1:26 to go in the middle frame Salah extended the lead with a backhand finish after a Sydney Bouchie face-off win to make it 2-0.
Beverly 3, Gloucester 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 0 0 3| 3
Gloucester 0 2 0| 2
1st Period: No scoring
2nd Period: G, Mia Salah (Ella Costa) 9:09; G, Salah (Sydney Bouchie) 13:34.
3rd Period: B, Kayleigh Crowell (Kaylee Rich) 4:14; B, Crowell (Katherine Purcell) 4:45; B, Cate Nemeskal (Sadie Papamichael) 14:40.
Saves: B, Megan McGinnity 14; G, Avery Olson 34.
Records: B, 2-4-1; G, 1-7-1.
