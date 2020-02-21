The MIAA announced its basketball tournament brackets on Friday, and three of the four Cape Ann participants will be hosting its first postseason games.
The Gloucester boys, Rockport girls and Manchester Essex boys and girls all qualified, and all four will be in action next week.
The Fishermen, No. 7 seed in Division 2 North, kick off the state tournament for all Cape Ann teams on Monday when they host No. 10 Wakefield in a First Round matchup at the Smith Field House (7 p.m.).
The Manchester Essex girls are also in action on Monday night as the No. 9 seed in Division 3 North and will travel to No. 8 Austin Prep in the first round (7 p.m.).
The Vikings, No. 7 seed in Division 4 North are in action on Tuesday at home against No. 10 Lynn Tech (6:30 p.m.).
The fourth-seeded Manchester Essex boys, on the other hand, earned a first round bye and will take on the winner of Tuesday's first round game between No. 5 St. Joseph's Prep and No. 12 Georgetown on Friday in the Division 4 North Quarterfinals at Manchester Essex High School (7 p.m.).
Gloucester (12-8) is back in the state tournament for the third season in a row a year after matching the deepest tournament run in program history, reaching the sectional semifinals in 2019.
Standing in Gloucester's way is a Wakefield team sporting a record of 12-9 playing out of the Middlesex League. The Fishermen and Warriors have one common opponent in Swampscott and both teams split two regular season meetings. Wakefield is battle tested with wins over tournament teams such as Watertown, Melrose and the aforementioned Swampscott.
Monday's winner takes on the winner of Monday's first round game between No. 2 Latin Academy and No. 15 North Andover. No. 3 Belmont, the defending sectional champ, No. 14 Reading, No. 6 Billerica and No. 11 Somerville are also on Gloucester's side of the bracket.
The Vikings (11-7) are making their first state tournament appearance since 2015 and are taking on a battle tested Lynn Tech (10-10), which plays in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Rockport and Lynn Tech have two common opponents in Academy of Notre Dame and Essex Tech. The Vikings had success against those team sporting a record of 4-1 while Lynn Tech was 2-1, splitting two games with Academy of Notre Dame. On paper, the teams appear to be evenly matched.
The winner moves on to the Division 4 North Quarterfinals next Sunday against No. 2 Maimonides.
The Manchester Essex girls (10-10) are looking to get back to the quarterfinals after missing out last season, and the team has a tough matchup on the road against Austin Prep (11-9).
The teams have no common opponents but both teams are battle tested. Austin Prep went toe-to-toe with Division 3 powers Bishop Fenwick, St. Mary's and Archbishop Williams, going 0-6 in those games. Manchester Essex, on the other hand, took on the top seed in Division 2 North in Pentucket, Division 1 power Masconomet and the No. 2 seed in Division 3 North, Amesbury.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals against No. 1 St. Mary's on Friday (7 p.m.). No. 4 Bishop Fenwick and No. 5 Lynnfield are also on the same side of the bracket.
The Manchester Essex boys are the highest seeded team on Cape Ann, earning the No. 4 seed in Division 4 North with a record of 15-5. As a result, the Hornets advance right to the quarterfinals and get the chance to scout their first opponent, which visits Manchester Essex High School on Friday (7 p.m.).
Manchester Essex gets the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 5 St. Joseph's Prep and No. 12 Georgetown. The Hornets have history with Georgetown as they beat the Royals twice in the regular season. The Cape Ann League rivals also met in the state tournament last year with Georgetown pulling off an upset after losing to Manchester Essex twice in the regular season.
No. 1 Austin Prep, No. 8 Lowell Catholic and No. 9 Mystic Valley are also on the Hornets' side of the bracket.
