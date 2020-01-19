The Gloucester and Manchester Essex indoor track teams competed at the Division 4 and 5 State Relays respectively this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
For Gloucester, the boys shuttle hurdles team of Kai DeGuzman, Trevor Fulford, Mike Moffett and Max Sperry turned in the best finish of the day, placing fifth. DeGuzman, Fulford and Harry Pelosi also earned a spot on the medal stand with a sixth place finish in the long jump relay.
The boys 4x400m team of DeGuzman, Pelosi, Fulford and Andrew Coelho finished seventh with the boys 4x800m team of Pelosi, Coelho, Danny Hafey and Owen Hardy placed 10th.
The girls were led by an eighth place finish from the high jump relay team of Ella Young, Lillie Favazza and Rumi Thomas while the 4x200m team of Jenna Church, Sedona Gillard, Young and Thomas finished 10th.
For Manchester Essex, the distance medley relay set a new school record, turning in a fourth place finish with a time of 11:14.97. Sam Kenney ran the 1,200m (2:34.7), James Wendell the 400m (55.5), Eli Heanue the 800m (2:17.2) and Will Kenney the 1,600m (4:38.1). The same four runners also turned in a fourth place finish in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:38.94.
On the girls side, the sprint medley team finished 6th with a time of 4:40.20. Olivia Ford, normally a distance runner, ran the 200m (36.5), Molly Brady the second 200m leg (31.2), Elizabeth Loring the 400m (69.4) and Mia Cromwell the 800m (2:22.7).
Boys Basketball
Gloucester 63 Winthrop 45
The Fishermen (8-3) broke open a close game with a big second half.
Head coach Khris Silveria called it an all around team effort as Gloucester spread around its scoring output with Marcus Montagnino’s 19 points leading the way. Gloucester also played great second half defense, allowing eight points in the decisive third quarter.
The Fishermen, who are now two wins shy of a postseason berth, travel to Swampscott on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Hockey
Gloucester 4 Saugus 1
The Fishermen move to 6-4-2 with the win on the road Saturday and were in control from start to finish, scoring the first four goals of the night.
Harry Marshall had a pair of goals to lead the offense, Jack Costanzo had a goal and an assist. Ryan Bergin had a goal while Jack Delaney, E.J. Field and Robby Schuster added an assist.
Gloucester is at Beverly on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
Everett 4 Rockport 3
The Vikings played well, putting 43 shots on goal in Saturday’s road game, but ran into a hot goalie and ultimately dropped a tight one, falling to 3-5-3 on the season.
Dougie Pratt had a goal and an assist for Rockport, Gio Recupero and Will Pollock a goal and Frew Rowen an assist.
The Vikings host Nashoba Tech on Monday at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Wrestling
The Gloucester wrestling team got the chance to face off against three high quality opponents at Saturday’s quad in Walpole. While the Fishermen went 0-3 on the day, they had some strong individual performances.
Senior captain Liam Donahue and junior captain Quinten Ulrich were Gloucester’s top performers on the day, going 3-0. Daniel Beaton also performed well, going 2-1 on the day.
