It was a memorable decade for the Gloucester baseball program, it fact it was quite possibly the best decade of baseball in program history.
The program had more postseason appearances (eight), wins and postseason wins than any other Gloucester program and continue to be one of the most consistent commodities on the North Shore. In the last decade, Gloucester made two appearances in the Division 2 North Finals and two more in the Division 2 North Semifinals.
Here's a look at the best players on some very successful teams.
Zach Abbott (active)- A current junior, Abbott only has two seasons of varsity experience and one as a true regular. But his sophomore season stacks up against some of the best single seasons in the program over the last decade. A dominant force on the mound, Abbott matched a single-season program record with 10 wins and probably would have been the NEC MVP if he were a junior or senior and not a sophomore. A heavy fastball all over the strike zone saw him overmatch opposing hitters. He was also one of Gloucester's best bats a year ago.
Gilbert Brown (2011)- An athletic outfielder, Brown was a two-time NEC All-Star with a game built around his speed. He played multiple outfield positions in his high school career and he covered a lot of ground whether it was in center field or on one of the corner outfield spots. He also had an elite throwing arm. At the plate, he was an early in the lineup hitter that could leg out an infield single or rip an extra base hit into the gap. He was also one of the team's best baserunners.
Peter Clark (2014)- The 2014 NEC MVP and two-time NEC All-Star was a force both at the plate and on the mound. Clark was the staff ace in 2014 and a workhorse that could pitch with power and finesse, taking down some powerful lineups in the NEC. At the plate, he could hit for both power and average and was one of the biggest sluggers on Gloucester's most powerful lineup in 2014. He also came up clutch in multiple state tournament games and was a standout at third base.
E.J. Field (2020)- A current senior, Field already has three years of varsity experience starting behind the plate. Field's offense really came on strong the last two seasons where he is a consistent hitter that regularly gets on base. His defense, however, has been elite since he came into the program. He has the quickness to block balls in the dirt and the arm to throw out would be base stealers. His coaches also rave about the way he handles the pitching staff.
Conor Harris (2014)- A bulldog on the mound, Harris came after every hitter in a fearless manner with his fastball and curveball combination. An ultra competitor, he would dig down deep to make clutch pitches late in games and masterfully worked the corners, never giving the opposing hitters much to look at in terms of hittable pitches. He was also an athletic outfielder and while he was Gloucester's No. 9 hitter in 2014, he was still a potent bat with surprising power that saw him leave the yard on multiple occasions.
John John Mondello (2018)- A workhorse of a pitcher that put together quite a resume in his four-year varsity career. A south paw and two-time NEC All-Star, Mondello expertly mixed up his fastball with his breaking pitches to the point where the opposing hitter never knew what was coming. He also had pinpoint control. In 2018, Mondello had one of the best pitching seasons in program history where he set the program single season record with 10 wins while his ERA was just over 1.00. He also picked up multiple state tournament wins in his high school career.
Ben Oliver (2019)- The ultimate jack of all trades player, the two-time NEC All-Star could literally play every position on the field, and he played them well. He was also a standout pitcher that came after hitters with an array of pitches. Oliver could play any position in any situation and saw most of his varsity time at third and second base when he wasn't on the mound. He can also swing the bat, always making hard contact even when making an out and frequently testing the gaps for extra base hits.
Jordan Pallazola (2014)- A power hitting catcher, Pallazola was a standout both offensively and defensively. The two-time NEC All-Star was a threat to go deep any time he stepped into the batter's box and he launched some seriously deep home runs in his day. He could also hit for average and was a key RBI guy. Behind the plate he had multiple years starting experience with great ability to read pitches. He also had an elite throwing arm that kept baserunners at bay.
Adam Philpott (2011)- A first baseman and pitcher, Philpott was a staff ace and a middle of the order hitter. The two-time NEC All-Star was a sweet swinging lefty that could hit to all fields for average and power. He was also an elite defensive first baseman when it came to scooping low throws and fielding grounders. On the mound, he was a strike throwing machine with multiple pitches and was at his best in the state tournament, where he helped pitch the team to a surprise appearance in the sectional semis after a 10-10 regular season.
Marc Phinney (2017)- A crafty lefty, Phinney was a staple in Gloucester's rotation for three years and earned two state tournament wins in 2017 as the 10-10 Fishermen made it all the way to the Division 2 North Finals. The south paw and All Conference performer did not have overpowering stuff, but he was wise beyond his years as he used multiple pitches and crafty tactics like changing up his wind up and delivery speed, to dominate strong lineups. He was also an excellent hitter in the middle and top of the lineup and a slick fielding first baseman.
Curtis Quinn (2014)- Another jack of all trades player, Quinn's versatility in the field came in handy for Gloucester in 2014. Originally starting the season in center field, where he was a standout, Quinn eventually moved to shortstop and was an All Conference performer at the position thanks to his quickness and range. At the plate, the lefty was a valuable leadoff hitter that always found a way to get on base for the power hitters behind him. Quinn was also a solid pitcher.
Caulin Rogers (2011)- A three-year starter in some of Gloucester's most successful lineups, Rogers has played in more state tournament games than any player in GHS history with 11. A top of the order hitter that had no place to pitch to, Rogers always seemed to hit the ball on a line and he could do it to all fields. He was also a patient hitter that could work the count and wait for his pitch. The two-time NEC All-Star was also an elite middle infielder with big time range and a big arm to turn the double play.
Drew Shairs (2014)- A power hitting lefty, Shairs was a big bat in the middle of the lineup in 2014. A threat to leave the yard against any pitcher, Shairs had elite power from the left side of the plate, but he was also a smart enough hitter to take what the pitcher gave him and hit for average as well. He was also a very good first baseman with surprising range for a player of his stature and a slick glove. He also saw some time on the mound when needed.
Jason Vizena (2013)- A bona fide ace, Vizena was a workhorse that could navigate his way through the most powerful of lineups. A crafty lefty, Vizena found success with movement and mixing up three pitches in any count. His fastball control and biting curve ball gave opposing hitters tons of trouble. At the plate he was a big run producer in the middle of the lineup that can hit the ball hard to all fields. He was also a strong outfielder with a big arm.
Alex Webb (2013)- Another lefty with a great swing, Webb was a two-time All-Star infielder. Webb could turn on an inside pitch with the best of them and had the power to leave the yard. He was also a complete hitter that could hit for power and average while spraying the ball all over the ball park. Defensively he was a great shortstop with a big arm to throw out baserunners on balls hit in the hole and up the middle. He could also pitch when called upon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.