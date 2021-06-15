The Gloucester baseball team had it's game called due to rain in the top of the fourth inning on Monday afternoon against Winthrop. The Fishermen, however, got a little help from a pair of conference rivals to clinch the Northeastern Conference North championship outright.
Salem topped Danvers, 6-5 in extra innings on Monday to give Gloucester at least a share of the conference title. The Fishermen clinched it outright on Tuesday when Beverly took down Danvers, 17-11.
Gloucester and Winthrop will most likely not resume Monday's rainout as the cutoff date for the spring season was on Tuesday night. That means the Fishermen enter the state tournament with a record of 10-4, 9-3 in the NEC.
The NEC North championship is Gloucester's second in a row as the team won the North in the 2019 season as well before 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In a year where everyone was trying to find their footing, we were good enough on enough days to come out on top of the regular season," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. "That's always a commendable feat in the NEC and something that historically is rare at GHS. I'm proud of the team and the assistant coaches."
The Fishermen were originally scheduled to travel to Winthrop on Monday, but the weather saw the Vikings travel to Nate Ross Field in Gloucester instead as their home field was not playable on Monday afternoon. Winthrop was officially the home team and opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second when Camden Conway doubled off the base of the left field fence scoring a run from second.
Gloucester made it 1-1 in the next half inning when Jack Costanzo and Zach Oliver each singled with two outs and Costanzo later came in to score on a wild pitch.
In the top of the fourth, Gloucester got a leadoff single from Zach Abbott and then put another runner on base on a fielder's choice as Abbott beat the throw to second on a Joseph Orlando nubber in front of the plate. The game was then halted due to rain.
MIAA state tournament brackets are expected to be released on Wednesday.