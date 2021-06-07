The two teams at the top of the Northeastern Conference standings did battle at Nate Ross Field on Monday as NEC North leading Gloucester hosted NEC South leading Marblehead.
The game wasn't always pretty as there were a lot of walks and chances to break the game open on both sides. But in the end, the North squeaked out a win over the South as Gloucester held on for a 5-4 win.
The Fishermen move to 10-4 with the win and can clinch at least a share of the NEC North with a win next Monday at Winthrop. Marblehead, on the other hand, falls to 10-3, splitting two games with the Fishermen this season. The Magicians won the first meeting, 1-0.
"That's a really good team with the best record in the conference so we will be happy with a win over them any day," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. "Talking with (Marblehead coach Mike Giardi) after the game the message was the same for both teams. We were both playing with fire at times and you get burned when you do that against a good team. But at the same time it was a good, important win against a good team."
Giardi echoed his sentiment.
"It was a typical high school game where there were a lot of little things that both teams would like to have back," he said. "We made some mistakes early on but we did some good things too to stay in the game and almost come back. That's the way baseball goes it's back-and-forth, especially with two good teams out there."
The Fishermen were in control early as a Zach Morris pulled a two-run homer over the fence in right to give Gloucester a 5-2 lead in the second inning.
Marblehead elected to go to the bullpen where James Doody came in and settled things down for two innings, not allowing a run. He gave way to Bjorn Pluss in the fifth, who also threw two shutout innings to keep the Magicians within striking distance.
"Doody came in strong, we wanted about 30 pitches from him and he gave that to us," Giardi said. "Bjorn gave us some good stuff right away and he did a really good job keeping us in it."
Marblehead cut into the deficit in the fifth when Schuyler Schmitt, who reached on an error, scored on a Shane Keough double to make it 5-3.
The Magicians again threatened in the seventh, putting the lead-off batter on base to start the inning with a walk. The baserunner, however, was thrown out at second on a wild pitch. Gloucester catcher Danny Hafey played it perfectly as it popped up in the air after hitting the backstop, he then threw a strike to second for the out.
That play ended up being big as Keough blasted a solo home run to right center just two pitches later to cut the Gloucester lead to 5-4. Gloucester pitcher Zach Morris, who earned a four-out save, got a groundout to third to preserve the win.
"It seems like all we do is play these nail-biters," Gentile said. "We had a couple chances to put them away but we did a good job holding them off to get the win."
It was a wild start to the game as Marblehead scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as Godot Gaskins came in on a Sami Loughlin sacrifice fly after leading off the game with a single. Liam McIlroy later came in on a Keough sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
Gloucester, however, evened things up in the bottom of the inning. Jack Costanzo led off the game with a single then came in to score on three wild pitches. Zach Oliver later came in to score after four straight walks were issued to tie the score at 2-2.
Both teams left multiple runners in scoring position in the frame.
"Both teams kind of put themselves in a bit of a hole," Gentile said. "That inning could have been bigger for both of us."
Gloucester took the lead for good in the bottom of the second as Oliver doubled in Costanzo and Morris followed with the two-run home run to make it 5-2.
Costanzo led Gloucester with three hits, Joseph Orlando also had three hits while Oliver scored twice and had a hit. Keough led the way for Marblehead, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, a single and a sacrifice fly. He also drove in a game-high three runs. Gaskins, Andrew Burke and Charles Titus also had two hits on the day.
Zach Abbott earned the win for Gloucester as he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs.
"I always say the sign of a great pitchers is one that can compete enough and make enough outs to put you in a position to win even when they don't have their best stuff," Gentile said. "That's what Zach did today. He got into some trouble early but he settled down and got some big outs in big spots."
Gloucester 5, Marblehead 4
at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Marblehead (10-3) 200 010 1| 4
Gloucester (10-4) 230 000 x| 5
Marblehead: Gaskins, CF, 4-1-2; McIlroy, SS, 2-0-1; Schmitt, DH, 2-1-0; Loughlin, 1B, 2-0-0; C. Titus, C, 4-0-2; Keough, RF, 3-1-3; M. Titus, 2B, 3-0-0; Groom, PH, 1-0-0; Burke, LF 3-0-2; Michalowski, 3B, 3-0-0. Totals, 27-4-10.
Gloucester: Costanzo, SS, 4-2-3; Oliver, 3B, 3-2-1; Morris, 1B/P, 1-1-1; Abbott, P/1B, 3-0-0; Moore, LF, 3-0-0; Orlando, DH, 2-0-2; Cornetta, CF, 1-0-0; Marshall, 2B, 3-0-0; Hafey, C, 3-0-0; Elliott, RF, 3-0-1. Totals, 26-5-8.
RBI: M, Keough 3, Loughlin; G, Morris 2, Oliver, Orlando.
WP, Abbott; LP, Neto.
