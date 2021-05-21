Friday's Northeastern Conference contest between Gloucester and Peabody had instant action right from the first pitch.
Tanners leadoff hitter Juan Tolentino lined the opening pitch of the ball game over the centerfield fence for an early Tanners lead. The rest of the game, however, saw the host Fishermen turn in the superior execution.
Gloucester played well in all three facets of the game while the Tanners struggled with control and defense at times. The result, a 9-3 Fishermen win at Nate Ross Field, their second win over Peabody in five days.
"Whenever the first pitch of the game is a home run for your opponent you have to respond to some adversity," said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, whose team improves to 5-2 with the victory. The response was great. We really settled down and I thought we did what we needed to to get a good win."
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, on the other hand, thought his team needed to play a much cleaner game to come out with a win.
"We didn't really succeed in the facets of the game that lead to victory and they did," said the Tanners skipper, whose team falls to 4-3. "You gotta throw strikes, play defense and hit when it counts and we had trouble doing all of that. They made a few good plays on us and took advantage when we made mistakes."
Gloucester's aforementioned response to the first pitch home run was delivered right away in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Costanzo led off the game by reaching second on a dropped pop up. He then came around to score from second on a Brett Moore sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.
The very next inning the Fishermen went ahead when Emerson Marshall singled down the left field line scoring Tommy Elliott, who singled to make it 2-1. Peabody went on to pull ahead again in the top of the third on a two RBI double from Giovanni Guglielmo scoring Tolentino (single) and Ryan Knight (walk) to make it 3-2.
The Tanners had their chances to get more early, but Gloucester left fielder Brett Moore threw runners out at home plate. The first came in the opening inning when a ended the inning with a frozen rope from the outfield on a play that needed a perfect throw to get the out. He cut down another runner in the second inning, this time after a slight bobble on a base hit, which caused the runner to hesitate and start to head back to third before reversing course.
"We had our chances, especially early when we were swinging the bats well and had a lot of runners in scoring position," Bettencourt said. "We just have to make plays and we didn't make them. This was a bad loss for us. We have to regroup and get ready for the next one Monday."
Peabody's lead was once again short lived as Zach Morris tied the game for the Fishermen in the third with a solo shot to right.
Gentile then went to his bullpen, bringing in Moore for starter Elliott. The junior left hander went on to shut down the Peabody offense the rest of the way, allowing four hits and no runs in four innings of relief.
"The good thing about this team is we have a lot of arms we can go to that are reliable," Gentile said. "I put in Brett just to give (Peabody) a different look. They were swinging well early and Brett came in and did what he's been doing, throwing strikes and making big pitches."
Gloucester took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning with a pair of runs to break the tie. Danny Hafey doubled in Zach Abbott (leadoff single) and then came in to score on a sacrifice fly from pinch hitter Drew Macchi, who was making his first plate appearance of the season.
The Fishermen broke the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Costanzo tripled in Marshall, who walked, and then came in to score on a Moore sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-3. Zach Oliver drove in two more with a bases loaded double to the gap in left center to make it 9-3.
"Late in the game I thought we made some good adjustments at the plate," Gentile said. "Early on we were making unproductive outs on swings early in the count. We got more patient in the later innings and had some great at bats with men on base including those sacrifice flies. That's exactly what we're looking to do up there."
Costanzo had a pair of hits and a pair of runs for the Fishermen while Hafey had a pair of hits and two runs scored. Abbott was on base three times and scored twice while Marshall reached base twice and scored a run.
Tolentino led Peabody and all batters with three hits on the game. He also scored two of Peabody's three runs. Guglielmo and Jacob Palhares also had a pair of hits. Ryan Knight delivered the defensive play of the game for Peabody, a full extension diving catch deep in the gap in right center to take extra bases away from Moore and a run away from Gloucester to end the fourth.
Gloucester returns to action on Monday at Marblehead (4:30 p.m.). Peabody hosts Danvers on Monday (4 p.m.).