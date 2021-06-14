For the first time since the spring of 2019, the NEC held its conference meet with all 10 schools competing against each other to crown individual conference champs.
In the end, the Gloucester boys and girls both turned in solid showings as the boys finished fourth overall with 65.5 points and the girls fifth with 58 points.
Peabody won both the boys and girls meets in dominant fashion. The girls scoring 183.5 points, well ahead of second place Masconomet's 115. The Peabody boys were the only team to break 100 points with 174, Marblehead was second with 98.
Freshman Caelie Patrick was the top performer for Gloucester on Monday as she turned in the lone individual first place finish for the boys and girls combined and was part of the team's relay win. Patrick won the girls 800m with a time of 2:30.17 and joined Rumi Thomas, Mackay Brooks and Darcy Muller to win the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:24.13. Muller also turned in a second place finish in the 400m (1:02.33) and a third place finish in the long jump (15-feet-7). Brooks finished seventh in the mile (5:51.27) and Thomas eighth in the discus (70-feet-6).
Maddie Lawler finished second in the long jump (15-feet-9), Sarah Baker was fifth in the javelin (71-feet-2), Kendall Newton was seventh in the javelin (58-feet-11) and Lilly Marletta was eighth in the high jump (4-feet-4).
Gloucester also got points from two other relay teams as the 4x800m team of Faith Castellucci, Elorie Wilwerth, Madison Curran and Newton finished fifth (12:26.15) and the 4x100m team of Jenna Smith, Ella Young, Marletta and Lawler finished seventh (1:00.76).
Junior Andrew Coelho led the way for the boys as he scored in three events. He finished second in the 800m (2:03.58), fourth in the triple jump (39-feet-3) and teamed up with Will Kenney, Harry Pelosi and Nick Poulin to finish second in the 4x800m relay (8:36.16). Kenney also finished second in the mile (4:22.28) while Pelosi was third in the triple jump (39-feet-9) and Poulin was fifth in the 2-mile (10:26.34).
Luke Walkama scored in two events with a third place finish in the discus (116-feet-3) and a fifth place finish in the shot put (40-feet-3). Eli Heanue scored in three events by placing sixth in the high jump (5-feet-6), seventh in the 400m (1:04.32) and eighth in the long jump (18-feet-10). Ewan McCarthy also scored for Gloucester with an eighth place finish in the javelin (111-feet-1).
The Gloucester boys also placed in two other relays with Mike Moffett, Luke Smith, Kayky Barbosa and Thomas Steriti finishing fourth in the 4x100m (48.35) and the team of Anthony Rodriguez, Colby Rochford, Sam Ashwell and Jack Newton finishing sixth in the 4x400m (4:00.10).
Both the boys and girls teams are back in action on Thursday for the Division 2 State Meet at North Andover High School (1 p.m.)