The Northeastern Conference named its best of the best in the sport of lacrosse with its conference All-Star teams, and both the Gloucester boys and girls saw a pair of players named to the team.
On the boys side, juniors P.J. Zappa and Robbie Schuster were named to the NEC All-Star team.
Zappa was Gloucester's leading goal scorer this season, the lone player on the team to eclipse the 20-goal mark. Zappa has a nose for the goal as he can pick corners and create his own scoring chances thanks to his quick feet and athleticism.
Shuster, on the other hand, is one of the teams most versatile offensive performers. The midfielder was second on the team in goal scored and was just as likely to set up a teammate and notch an assist thanks to his field vision.
On the girls side, Gloucester saw sophomore goalie Ella Zindle and freshman midfielder Ella Costa named to the conference All-Star team.
Zindle kept Gloucester in just about every game this season with her play in net as she is always in the right position to make a play. Zindle is also aggressive in her crease and will come out and challenge shooters effectively.
Costa made a huge impact on the team in her first varsity season, leading the Fishermen and goals while also serving as a valuable transition player.
All four Northeastern Conference All-Star selections will be back on the field for Gloucester next spring.