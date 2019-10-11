Gloucester boys beat Marblehead, snap three-game skid

Friday's Northeastern Conference North clash against Marblehead was not necessarily a must win game for the Gloucester boys soccer team, but it was close.
The Fishermen entered on a three game losing streak and struggling in October after a big September. They could not afford to drop another conference game.
At a rain soaked and windy Newell Stadium, the Fishermen turned in one of their more complete efforts of the season in a 2-1 win to sweep the season series with the rival Magicians. The win moves Gloucester to 6-4-2 on the season.
"This was a huge one for us," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "We talked after our loss to Lynn English about going back to what we were doing well in September. We had 11 points in September and coming into today only one in October. It was team defense and opportunistic offense, we went back to basics."
Gloucester's defense led the charge in Friday's win as the combination of Matteo Ferrara, Emmanuel Ishimwe, Aidan Almeida and Jack Patten stifled the Magicians attack while Max Sperry was rock solid in net. Marblehead tried a little bit of everything from a possession game to through balls, but the Fishermen had an answer for it all.
While Marblehead had a sizable, 12-5 edge in corner kicks, Gloucester's defense was stout as the Fishermen went on to have a 10-6 edge in shots on goal for the game.
"Defensively I thought we outworked them and that got them frustrated," Marnoto said. "We played as a team back there and it showed."
The Fishermen controlled the first half with the wind at their backs and opened up the scoring 23 minutes in when Anthony Suazo popped one into the middle of the box from the left of the net, where Robert Mugabe was able to chip it past the keeper for a 1-0 lead. That lead held up into the break.
Gloucester had to defend more in the second half with the wind in its face, but it was more than up to the task, limiting Marblehead's quality scoring chances.
With just over 30 minutes to play the Fishermen struck again with a highlight reel goal. Andrew Coelho dribbled past a defender on the left wing and fired a cross into the box, where a waiting Suazo headed it in for a 2-0 Fishermen lead.
"Both of our goals were fantastic plays," Marnoto said. "When Anthony, Andrew and Robert get going they are tough to contain."
Marblehead played itself back into the game when Francesco Nardinocchi scored off of a corner kick with 5:38 left on the clock. But instead of a shift in momentum, Gloucester went right back to work and carried possession over the final five minutes to leave with a 2-1 victory.
"We just continued to play our game after we gave up the goal," Marnoto said. "Our defense made some nice clears and we put pressure on their defense. It was a great, all around team win."
The Fishermen are back in action on Tuesday at Peabody (6:30 p.m.) and then travel to Salem next Friday (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.