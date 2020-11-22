Gloucester boys end season with fourth straight win

The fall sports season concluded on Cape Ann this past Friday night with the Gloucester boys soccer team putting on another strong performance.
The Fishermen, who finished off a stretch of five games in eight days to finish off the 2020 season, turned in a 4-2 victory over Saugus at Newell Stadium. The win, Gloucester's fourth in a row, has the team finishing up the season with a record of 8-2.
The Fishermen trailed 2-1 heading into the fourth quarter but scored three times in the final frame to snatch the win.
"It was a thrilling come from behind game," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "We were gassed from playing five games in the last week but the boys found a way to finish."
Senior Robert Mugabe turned in one of his best games in his final high school match. The striker scored Gloucester's first three goals, two coming in the fourth quarter, to pace the home team to a 3-2 halftime edge.
Mugabe broke free for a breakaway in the fourth minute on a perfect through ball from sophomore Kayky Barbosa and finished for a 1-0 Fishermen lead.
The Saugus defense held Gloucester in check for the majority of the night until the fourth quarter.
Senior captain Owen Hardy fed Mugabe with a pair of crosses into the box and Mugabe converted both to put Gloucester back in the lead, 3-2. Hardy later added a penalty kick for an insurance goal after junior captain Andrew Coelho was taken down in the box.