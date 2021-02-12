When the Gloucester and Danvers boys basketball teams met for the first team earlier this month, Danvers broke out to a big early lead and had to hold off a late Gloucester charge for a tight win.
In Friday's rematch at the Smith Field House, the roles were reversed. This time it was the host Fishermen that broke out to an early edge, leading by as much as 22 points in the second quarter. They then had to hold of a second have charge from the Falcons and ultimately made enough stops and sunk enough late free throws to hold on for a 63-55 win.
"I was proud of the effort, this was one that we needed after going 1-4 in or last five," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, whose team moves to 4-5 with the win. "Danvers really sped us up in the second half with a press and switching to a zone. But I was proud of the way we held them off. It took a total team effort, everyone contributed to a good win."
A game like Friday night's is just a typical night in the NEC this year according to Danvers head coach Chris Timson.
"It's a weird year and anyone can win on any day," said Timson, whose team falls to 3-6. "Gloucester came out with a lot of energy early but I was happy with the way we battled back and made a game of it. We stepped it up in the second half, we just need to come out with more energy so we aren't chasing right away."
Gloucester came flying out of the gates to start, taking an early 10-2 lead which eventually grew to as much as 22 in the second quarter (35-13 and 41-19).
Zach Oliver led the charge offensively for the Fishermen with 20 of his 24 points in the first half. He got to the line, sinking nine free throws, hit three three-pointers and made tough shots driving to the basket when needed to help Gloucester take control early. He also had 10 rebounds and drew a big charge in the fourth quarter when Danvers was threatening.
"Zach was huge for us early," Philpott said. "He was on fire making shots from everywhere. He got a little banged up in the second half and he still drew a tough charge, a big play for us."
While Gloucester controlled the first two quarters, Danvers went into the break with a little momentum as a Colin Kelter three-pointer followed by a buzzer beating runner from Jared Berry, who led all scorers with 28 points, to cut the Gloucester lead to 41-24 at the half.
Danvers would run with that momentum, opening up the second half of a 10-3 run to make it a 10-point game at 44-34 in the middle of the frame.
The Falcons began to chip away thanks to a strong showing on the defensive end of the floor. Danvers started to press and switched from man-to-man to a zone to get back into the game.
"It's funny because in our last game I thought we played great man-to-man," Timson said. "Tonight (Gloucester) handled the man-to-man and it was the zone that got us back in the game. We played really good defense in the second half.
Gloucester got the lead back up to 15 late in the third (49-34) and took a 49-36 lead into the fourth quarter, where Danvers continued to chip away. Several big buckets and free throws from Berry saw Danvers continue to cut into the lead and his deep three-pointer with 1:43 to go cut it to 56-52.
The Fishermen, however, finished strong as Oliver drew the big charge and then made three clutch free throws at the other end. Adam Borowick also knocked down a couple clutch free throws and had six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Gloucester preserve the win.
Philpott also praised forward Jayden DelTorchio (13 points), who normally plays on the block but drew Berry in man-to-man coverage all night. He also pulled down several big rebounds late in the game.
"I thought it was maybe Jayden's best game of the year," Philpott said. "Berry is the best pure scorer in the conference and he took on the tough job. He also made some big baskets inside, he was good on both ends."
Gloucester 63, Danvers 55
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Danvers 9 15 12 19| 55
Gloucester 19 22 8 14| 63
D: Jared Berry 9-8-28, Daury Margarin 4-3-12, Myles Crateau 3-0-6, Colin Kelter 1-0-3, Andrew Gray 1-1-3, Aris Xerras 1-0-2, Jackson Reid 0-1-1.
G: Zach Oliver 6-9-24, Jayden DelTorchio 6-1-13, Adam Borowick 3-4-11, Gavyn Hillier 3-1-8, Nate Montagnino 2-0-4, Jack Patten 1-0-2, Nate Oakes 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: D, Berry 2, Margarin, Kelter; G, Oliver 3, Borowick, Hillier.
Halftime: 41-24 Gloucester
Records: D 3-6; G, 4-5.
||||