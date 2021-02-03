Whenever the Gloucester and Danvers hockey teams meet on the ice they always seem to have a flare for the dramatics.
It looked like Wednesday's game at Talbot Rink was going to be a different story with Gloucester holding a commanding three goal lead in the final seconds of the third period. But of course the game took a dramatic turn as a goal from Danvers' Brian Taylor with eight seconds left in the third shifted momentum.
The Fishermen, who were wearing their away jerseys on their home ice as Danvers is playing several home games at Talbot Rink due to the fact that Salem State University is not available to them this season, had to hold on for a 4-3 win in a game that saw a potential tying goal from the Falcons cross the goal line just after the final buzzer sounded.
"It's a great rivalry," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "Danvers is always good and this year is clearly no different. We had to fight them off at the end. But I like the way that both teams fought and we were able to do just enough to get the win."
Freshman Emerson Marshall gave Gloucester a 3-0 lead with just over six minutes to go in the second frame when Falcons coach Andrew O'Neill called his team in for a timeout.
"I didn't even say much," O'Neill said. "I just wanted to slow down the pace a little bit because (Gloucester) had a lot of momentum."
The timeout seemed to settle Danvers down and Taylor provided the much needed spark with a goal coming with just 8.8 seconds to go in the second frame as the senior captain forced a turnover just outside the blue line and converted a wrist shot to make it 3-1 after the second intermission.
The Falcons pulled within one six minutes into the third when Caleb White tipped in Robert Joyce's shot from the point while on the power play to make it 3-2.
Gloucester then looked like it wrapped things up when Jack Costanzo hit Jack Delaney with a pass while flat on his stomach in front of the crease and Delaney converted for the 4-2 Gloucester lead with 1:18 to play.
"That was a big goal and the game winner," Geary said. "But we saw that it was far from over even with so little time left."
With the goalie pulled, James Thibodeau then knocked in a rebound off of a Tyler Robinson shot to cut the Gloucester lead to 4-3 with 19 seconds to go. After forcing a turnover inside the blue line, Danvers nearly had the tying tally but the puck crossed the line after the buzzer sounded and was immediately waved off by the ref.
"This team has been fighting through adversity all year and they did again tonight," O'Neill said. "We got a tough bounce on their fourth goal but came right back to get it back and we were maybe a half second away from tying it. It was a fun game and I really liked the effort against a good team."
Geary was quick to credit his freshman goalie, Nick Tarantino, for hanging tough against some aggressive Danvers pressure late in the game. Tarantino had 25 saves on the night including two big pad stops late in the third with Gloucester ahead 3-2.
"I thought Tarantino was terrific when he needed to be," Geary said. "That's a gutsy win from the freshman. He showed a lot of poise and athleticism."
Costanzo gave Gloucester a 2-0 lead in the first half of the contest on a pair of great individual plays. He scored with 32 seconds left in the first period to open the scoring by dangling past a defenseman and scoring far post from the lower left circle for a 1-0 Gloucester lead into the first intermission.
He scored his second of the night eight minutes into the second frame on a wrist shot from the slot on a rush into the zone while on the power play to extend the Gloucester lead to 2-0.
"Jack's superior talent took over tonight," Geary said. "He made a bunch of great individual plays to get us the lead."
Geary also praised the play of Jack Ashley on defense. Joyce had a strong game on the blue line for the Danvers defense.
Gloucester is right back in action on Thursday afternoon against Saugus at Talbot Rink (4 p.m.). Danvers travels to Winthrop on Saturday (3 p.m.).
Gloucester 4, Danvers 3
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Gloucester 1 2 1| 4
Danvers 0 1 2| 3
1st Period: G, Jack Costanzo (Colby Jewell) 14:28.
2nd Period: G, Costanzo (un.) ppg, 8:00; G, Emerson Marshall (Ryan Bergin) 8:56; D, Brian Taylor (un.) 14:52.
3rd Period: D, Caleb White (Robert Joyce) ppg, 5:59; G, Jack Delaney (Costanzo) 13:42; D, James Thibodeau (Tyler Robinson) 14:41.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 25; D, Adam Bridgeo 20.
Records: G, 5-2; D, 1-2.
