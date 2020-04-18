The Gloucester boys lacrosse program has seen dozens of standout players come through the program in the last decade.
Sure, the Fishermen only reached the postseason twice over the last 10 seasons, but they may play a more difficult schedule than any program in the school. While most teams at GHS moved into the Northeastern Conference South Division at one point this decade as Gloucester is now one of the smaller schools in the NEC enrollment wise, the boys lacrosse program has been in the North Division the entire time. That means more games against powerhouse programs such as Beverly and Marblehead.
Here’s a look at some of the top performers to come out of the program in the last 10 years.
Tom Donahue
(2016)
A two-time All Conference attackman, Donahue had the quickness and the physicality to dominate games at times. Donahue used that quickness that quickness to create his own shot and he also had the grit to outwork the bigger and more physical defensive players. He was also a great passer that set up teammates when the defense gave him extra attention.
Jason Erwin
(2015)
Erwin was a well rounded player that found many ways to contribute en route to an All Conference selection. He was a high level scorer that could find the back of the net and make plays with his passing ability. He was also a key transition player and a very good face-off man, helping keep his team in possession.
Cormac Flickinger
(2016)
A four-year varsity player and two-time All Conference selection, Flickinger was a valuable two-way player that did not have a weakness to his game. Flickinger had a great shot that saw him score goals from all over the field. He was also a skilled passer that could also produce on the defensive side of the field.
Geoff Kennedy
(2011)
Gloucester’s all time leading scorer, Kennedy was an offensive force from the second he stepped on the field for the Fishermen. His offensive game was elite in every facet of the game as he had top of the line speed and quickness to find quality shots. He was also a great passer and offensive facilitator, serving as the quarterback of the team’s set plays.
Ian Kennedy
(2014)
The All Conference attackman led the Fishermen in scoring as a senior and was a potent offensive player throughout his high school career. Kennedy could score from anywhere with his elite shot. He also had some serious athleticism which helped him get into position to score both with his speed and his quickness.
Sean Kennedy
(2012)
A standout in goal, Kennedy had the quick reflexes and positional awareness needed to excel at his position. The NEC All-Star had command of his crease area and rarely allowed second chance opportunities. He was also aggressive enough to start the transition to offense when the situation called for it.
Jason Lattof
(2014)
The two-time All Conference attackman was a sniper with the ball in his web and the team’s leading scorer as a junior and senior. Lattof had a quick release on his shot and was gritty enough to fight his way into the crowded areas around the net to draw defenders and pass off to teammates. His physicality helped thwart the opponent’s transition game.
Winslow Lewis
(2015)
The All Conference attackman was as consistent as they come on the offensive end of the field, leading Gloucester with 40 goals in his senior season. Lewis had a nose for the goal and always seemed to finish when he got an opportunity to let off a quality shot. He was also a strong passer that could set up teammates and facilitate the offense.
Andrew Lufkin
(2012)
A jack of all trades midfielder, Lufkin was a standout on both ends of the field. On the offensive side he could finish and had the speed to score in transition. He was also great on the defensive end of the field, manning the top of the box and helping stop talented offensive players before they could even get started.
James Nelson
(2019)
Another jack of all trades player that primarily played defense, but could contribute in every facet of the game. His quickness and athleticism gave elite offensive players tons of trouble. The All Conference performer was also great at scooping up ground balls and had the speed to make plays in transition and on the offensive end of the field as well.
Brendan O’Brien
(2018)
The 2018 NEC Defensive Player of the Year was as talented as it gets with a lacrosse stick in his hand. His athleticism and physicality made him an unstoppable force with a long pole. But that’s only the beginning of his production as O’Brien was so talented that he also led Gloucester in scoring in his senior year.
Coltyn Rivas
(2012)
An ultra athletic defensive standout, Rivas was another one of those players that played mostly defense but could contribute on offense as well. The 2012 NEC Defensive Player of the Year was elite in shutting down scorers with his combination of athleticism and physicality, which also helped him become a consistent scorer on the other end of the field as well.
Austin Titus
(2013)
A versatile midfielder that could dominate on both ends of the floor. Titus had the quickness to move into scoring position and he finished when he got the chance to score. He also had the toughness to win ground ball battles and to produce on the defensive side of the field as well. He could also handle face-offs.
