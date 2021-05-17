In Monday's game against Saugus, the Gloucester boys lacrosse team's best defense was its offense.
The Fishermen dominated in time of possession, winning 15 of 16 face-offs while keeping the Sachems offense from ever getting into the game in a 10-2 win at Newell Stadium.
"We keep stressing to the team that our goal is to get better each game and this was a step forward," said Gloucester head coach Dylan Girard, whose team moves to 2-2 with the win. "This was the opposite of our last game with Beverly (a 10-4 loss). We dominated in the face-off circle today and we had a lot of possessions."
Jeff Allen and Evan Anderson powered Gloucester's face-off prowess. But Gloucester actually got off to a bit of a slow start offensively.
The Fishermen had the territorial edge from the start, but a combination of good goaltending from Saugus' Kevin McMaster (18 saves) and a few near misses on quality scoring chances, saw them take only a 3-0 lead into the half. Gloucester goals came from Robbie Schuster in the final minute of the first quarter, Anderson in the first 10 seconds of the second quarter right off of a face-off win, and Jackson Low.
"Their goalie really kept them in it for most of the game," Girard said. "We were a little too content to let the plays come to us. In the second half it started clicking and we really stepped it up, playing more of a team game and the goals came."
The goals did come for Gloucester in the third quarter as the home team scored five times to take an 8-0 lead essentially put the game away.
Freshman attack Brett Cunningham led the charge in the third as he assisted on all five Gloucester goals. He found Robbie Schuster for a 4-0 lead just 80 seconds into the frame. Low then put home two Cunningham passes in 90 seconds to extend the edge to 6-0 at the midway point of the quarter.
Schuster and P.J. Zappa then scored later in the frame to give the Fishermen a commanding 8-0 lead.
Saugus got on the scoreboard in the final two minutes of the frame on a goal from Devon Burke.
Zappa and Cunningham scored in the fourth quarter for Gloucester with Andrew Cipriano adding a tally for the Sachems.
Gloucester was playing shorthanded on Monday afternoon with several regulars out due to injury. Girard was quick to credit the team's versatility.
"We had guys playing multiple roles and different positions than they're used to," the Fishermen head coach said. "We're banged up right now so that versatility really helped us today."
Gloucester returns to action on Thursday at home against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).