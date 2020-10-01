Throughout the 2010's the Gloucester boys soccer program was always a consistent commodity in the Northeastern Conference.
The Fishermen were always right in the state tournament mix, reaching the postseason six times from 2010-2019 including the last three seasons.
Here's a look at some of the most talented and productive players to come through the program this decade.
STRIKERS
Dan Carpenter (2015)- A relentless and aggressive striker, Carpenter was always putting pressure on the opposing defense and creating scoring opportunities. He was the team's leading scorer and a Northeastern Conference All-Star as a senior in the fall of 2014. Carpenter's blazing end-to-end speed made him a a big time threat to opposing teams.
Calvin Kipruto (2014)- An offensive juggernaut, Kipruto was impossible to slow down in his high school career as he was a NEC All-Star as a junior and an All Conference performer in the fall of 2013 as a senior. His blend of blazing speed and slick ball skills left opposing backs searching for answers. As a senior he scored over 20 goals, one of only two players in the decade to do so.
Kevin de Oliveira (2018)- An offensive force, de Oliveira took the NEC by storm in his senior season in the fall of 2017, leading the Fishermen to the state tournament with 18 goals. A physical striker who could shoot and pass, de Oliveira was a first team All Northeastern Conference selection as a senior.
Anthony Suazo (2020)- Gloucester's most decorated player of the decade by a long shot, Suazo was the Northeastern Conference MVP as a junior in 2018 and followed it up by winning the award again as a senior in the fall of 2019. He currently holds the GHS single season goal scoring record with 26, set last fall. His blend of power and finesse saw him score in many different ways as he could out run and out-dribble opposing backs. He was also a gifted passer with one of the best crosses the program has seen.
MIDFIELD
Cal Cosgrove (2013)- A two-way standout and playmaking machine, Cosgrove was as consistent as it gets in the midfield for the Fishermen. A NEC All-Star performer as a senior in the fall of 2012, Cosgrove was the team's leading scorer thanks to his all around skill set. He had the speed to beat players up the field and he was also an outstanding passer who put his teammates in position to make plays.
Alex Davis (2013)- Another two-way standout, Davis was a standout athlete and key facilitator that could effortlessly transition the Fishermen from defense to offense. A NEC All-Star in the fall of 2012, Davis was great at finding open teammates and making the right pass through the midfield. He was also a great dead-ball striker.
Elijah Elliot (2019)- A midfielder/striker hybrid, Elliot was as crafty as they come with the ball in his hands. An All Conference performer as a senior, Elliot's field vision, passing ability and outstanding shot saw him score 14 goals to go along with 15 assists that season. Standing well over 6-feet tall, Elliot was also a master at playing the ball in the air.
Andrew King (2016)- A versatile midfielder that could play in the center of the formation or on the wing, King helped out the Fishermen in a variety ways. He made a name for himself as a defensive minded midfielder, but his offensive game molded into shape as he led the team in both goals and assists as a senior, earning a spot on the NEC All-Star team in the fall of 2015.
BACKS
Alex Dahlmer (2014)- A well rounded defender that could play any role the team asked. Dahlmer was an All-Star performer on one of Gloucester's best teams of the decade in the fall of 2013. Primarily a sweeper, Dahlmer acted as Gloucester's last line of defense as he had the speed to keep up with strikers. He could also move into the midfield and produce when Gloucester needed an offensive spark.
Kevin Hurd (2011)- A standout defender on one of Gloucester's best defensive teams, Hurd's blazing speed saw him prevent goals all over the field. A NEC All-Star in the fall of 2010, Hurd could take play on the wing and in the center of the field, often times locking down the opponent's most talented offensive threat.
Joe Kibango (2018)- A two-time NEC All-Star and four-year varsity starter, Kibango played just about every position on the field in his high school career. His speed and ball skills saw him adapt to any situation as he was a lockdown defender both in the center of the defense and on the wing. He could also move up to midfield and even striker if Gloucester needed a scoring boost, and he could contribute there as well.
Chris MacDonald (2018)- A four-year varsity starter and NEC All-Star as a senior, MacDonald was a model of consistency in his time with the Fishermen. He excelled in his role at sweeper as Gloucester's last line of defense as he had the speed to handle speedy strikers playing the long game and the quickness and physicality to make plays in tight spaced in the box.
KEEPERS
Chase Kelly (2011)- A standout athlete in the box, Kelly could prevent goals from all over the area and was a NEC All-Star as a senior in the fall of 2010. Kelly's athleticism and quick reaction made him incredibly tough to score on. He could make stops on shots in close and he was always in control of the box, making good decisions on when to make a play on the ball.
Treigh Worrell (2016)- A three-year starter and two-time NEC All-Star, who earned All Conference honors as a senior in the fall of 2015. Worrell was always in command of the game and making good decisions with the ball. On top of that he was a highly talented keeper who could handle an onslaught from the opponent and kept Gloucester in every game he was in net.