A realigned Northeastern Conference means the Gloucester boys soccer team is going to have to adapt to its surroundings.
Playing in the NEC South a year ago, Gloucester played an up tempo style that saw them score, and allow, a lot of goals. This season, however, Gloucester is playing in the NEC North along with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott. With the step up in competition, the Fishermen are looking to slow things down a little bit.
“We are one of the smaller schools and we are young so we will have to counter attack more this season,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said.
Gloucester’s tactics have worked well in the very early stages of the 2019 season as it is off to a 2-0 start, both wins coming over quality NEC North opposition.
The Fishermen opened with a 3-1 win at Marblehead last Friday and followed it up with an impressive 3-2 win over Peabody on Wednesday in their home opener at Newell Stadium, making an early statement in their new conference.
The Fishermen are led by reigning NEC South MVP and All-State performer Anthony Suazo, a senior captain and midfielder. Suazo scored 19 goals to lead Gloucester in 2018 and will be one of the NEC’s premier playmakers and finishers this fall.
Sophomore Andrew Coelho, who had a very productive freshman season, can play striker and midfield and is also a very dangerous scorer. Coelho’s skill was on display in a 3-1 season opening win over Marblehead where he scored three times in the final five minutes of the game.
The two also connected for a pretty goal in the first half of Wednesday’s home opener against Peabody. Suazo delivered a perfect cross from the right side of the field to Coelho on the left, who got a step on a Tanners defender and put it home.
They got together again late in the second half to give the Fishermen a 3-2 lead. This time Coelho crossed to Suazo on a dead ball strike. Suazo headed it in for the goal.
“Anthony and Andrew are our scoring threats,” Marnoto said. “Anthony is coming off of a big season and he looks strong again this year.”
Senior captains Daniel Leon, Emmanuel Ishimwe and Matteo Ferrara lead a defense that has looked much improved in the early stages of the season. Junior Owen Hardy also returns on the back line in front of goal keeper Ethan Cooney, a sophomore who is in his second season starting in net.
The Fishermen are looking to reach the Division 3 North State Tournament for the third season in a row.
