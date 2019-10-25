Gloucester boys soccer shuts out Beverly

The Gloucester boys soccer team has been an offensive team in the 2019 season. On Friday against Beverly, however, the Fishermen proved they can play defense too.
Playing against a high scoring Beverly team, Gloucester turned in an outstanding defensive effort in a 1-0 win. The win from the Fishermen snapped Beverly's eight game win streak.
"I'm so proud of this team," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "We were missing two starters today and our subs did an amazing job."
Robert Mugabe scored three minutes in and that score held the rest of the way.
From there, the Gloucester defense took over. Goal keeper Max Sperry made four timely saves in the second half. Jack Patten, Richard Jabba and Carlos Martinez played what Marnoto called their best defensive game of the year. Anthony Suazo moved back from striker to defensive midfield and played well.
"Our back line played brilliant and Max was great in goal," Marnoto said. "Our midfielders remained organized and held off some talented players. It was a total team effort."
Gloucester improves to 10-5-2 with the win and finishes up the regular season on Monday at Malden (7:30 p.m.) before the Division 3 North State Tournament begins.
