BEVERLY — Sophomore D.J. Bachini had just rewarded his Beverly boys hockey squad with the lead late in the second period of Wednesday’s Northeastern Conference bout with Gloucester and the Panthers had ever reason to dig in and head to the locker room with the advantage.
Instead, the Fishermen took control of the game.
Goals by Jeremy Abreu and Harry Marshall within minutes of each other completed the change in momentum as Gloucester netted three unanswered to top the Panthers, 3-1, in a competitive league contest at Bourque Arena.
Gloucester (7-4-2) wasted no time tying the game, needing only nine seconds to break the seal in front of Beverly goalie Jack Ten Hope. Jack Delaney sent the puck to the net and captain Jeremy Abreu was there to sweep the loose puck through the blue paint to make it a 1-1 game.
“That’s a heck of a play by Jeremy, who’s been a big spark plug for us since we moved him up to forward,” said Gloucester coach Derek Geary. “It’s that old cliche, good things happen when you go to the net.”
In the final minute of the second, the Fishermen took the lead for good when Harry Marshall converted a clean offensive zone faceoff win for the game-winning goal, assisted by Jack Costanzo.
“D.J. made a great play, beat a great goalie and we go and do undisciplined things,” said Beverly coach Greg Fonzi, his team falling to 4-7-2. “One more strong shift and we’re in the locker room with a 1-0 lead. But after we scored, we fell back on our heels and we lost our discipline.”
Beverly had plenty of opportunities to tie the game, spending more than a third of the third period on the man advantage. Two of those opportunities came back-to-back at with 5:43 to play and again with 3:30 showing on the clock; each time the Fishermen killed off the advantage with goalie Connor Vittands finishing the win with 31 saves.
“That was gritty for us. Some sandpaper kills,” Geary said. “At the end of the game we were winning the crucial battles that we weren’t winning in the first and second periods.”
The Panthers went 0-for-6 on the power play in the game despite getting some decent puck movement. Andrew Mezza was the team’s biggest threat offensively, frequently coming open in the slot for good looks at Vittands. Beverly also got decent inside-outside action in the form of shots from the point by Owen Desmond and Finn Crocker, but the futility on the man advantage was tough to swallow.
“We didn’t settle it down,” Fonzi said. “The shots have to be quicker. When you have the seam, you have to take it. The longer you wait, a team as well coached and disciplined as Gloucester is going to close it down.”
Marshall added his second when he scored an empty net goal in the final minute to put the game away and Ten Hope finished with 20 saves.
Carrying the play in the early going, Beverly had a 12-5 edge in shots on goal in the first and a 32-23 edge for the game. Abreu had a goal waved off for goalie interference in the first period and that seemed to spark momentum with the Panthers for a large stretch of the opening period, with the Mezza brothers (Andrew and Matt) and Bachini controlling the puck.
“Beverly’s a big and physical team. Our idea was to win with speed and puck movement but for a while we played their style of game,” Geary said. “We’re fortunate to get out of there with two points. When the chips were down we made some gritty plays.”
If not for some outstanding stops by Vittands, Beverly might’ve had the lead sooner and by a wider margin.
“Connor’s our MVP and as usual he made the important saves when we needed them,” said Geary. “This is what its all about, one goal games in these old rivalries.”
The Fishermen have the week off before hosting Winthrop on Wednesday at the Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 3, Beverly 1
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Gloucester 0 2 1 3
Beverly 0 1 0 1
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: B, D.J. Bachini (un), 11:44; G, Jeremy Abreu (Jack Delaney), 11:53; G, Harry Marshall (Jack Costanzo), 14:12.
Third period: G, Marshall (un.), eng, 14:38.
Saves: G, Connor Vittands 31; B, Jack ten Hope 20.
Records: G, 7-4-2; B, 4-7-2.
