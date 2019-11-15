The Saugus football team came into Newell Stadium on Friday night and did something it had not done in nearly three decades; beat Gloucester.
The Sachems controlled play from start to finish en route to a 30-6 win, the program’s first win over the Fishermen since 1990.
The Fishermen fall to 1-9 with the loss and now gear up for their final regular season game on Thanksgiving morning against Danvers at Newell Stadium.
“We were hoping we would continue to make progress after the Boston Latin win (two weeks ago) but that didn’t happen tonight,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “Now we have to get ready for Thanksgiving and really good, tough Danvers team. If we don’t come to play it could be a long day.”
Saugus took the lead in the opening quarter on a 64-yard touchdown run from Marvens Jean and essentially put the game away with two more scores in the second quarter.
Christian Correia scored on a two yard run and Jean added the conversion to make it 14-0. Then Jean scored again on a three-yard run with Bruno Auzec hauling in the two-point conversion pass from Correia to extend the Saugus lead to 22-0.
Gloucester almost went into the half with some momentum as a 55-yard run from Harry Marshall set up first and goal from the five. But the Sachems defense stopped the Gloucester offense on 4th-and-goal to head into the break with a commanding lead.
“When we executed the plays and reads properly we do alright, we had a few plays tonight,” O’Connor said. “But when we don’t we struggle and we were freelancing out there too much.”
Frank DeSisto put the Fishermen on the board with a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 22-6. But Saugus again answered as Jean scored another touchdown, this time a 41-yard run, and added the conversion to cap the scoring at 30-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.