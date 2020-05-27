Over the last four seasons the Gloucester field hockey team has turned in one of the best stretches in program history, and Cate Delaney has been right there as one of the team's top performers from the moment she stepped on the field as a freshman in the fall of 2016.
Delaney helped lead Gloucester to three appearances in the sectional semifinals and an appearance in the sectional finals last fall, the program's deepest postseason run since 2001.
Her prowess on the field and how she is able to elevate her play and the play of those around her makes her Gloucester's Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
"Cate is the most instrumental player I've ever had on my team and she's contributed more to our success than any player I've ever coached," Gloucester head field hockey coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "She is such a solid, strong overall player and so valuable to the team's success."
Her senior field hockey season was an interesting one, and a roller coaster ride at the beginning of the year for the Fishermen. But Delaney was a consistent presence from the jump.
A fairly young Gloucester squad hit a few speed bumps in the beginning of the season with new players filling in new roles. But Delaney helped keep the team afloat in the early stages of the season with her consistent two-way game. Eventually, the team hit its stride, peaking at the most important of times in the state tournament.
Delaney led Gloucester in scoring last fall and is the third leading scorer in program history with 99 career points. The senior captain was nearly unstoppable on the offensive end of the field as she was a gifted stick handler and play-maker from the midfield, setting up teammates with scoring chances no matter where the defense was lined up. She also has the ability to finish and always seems to be around the ball when it's in the circle.
Whenever Gloucester got into its offensive sets, it was Delaney facilitating either by working her way through the midfield and making the right decisions.
As a midfielder, she helps on the defensive side of things as well.
"She's directly involved in offensive and defensive corners, she makes great decisions on free hits and is one of the best passers I've ever seen," Riley Gove said. "She contributes no matter where she is on the field and she makes her teammates around her better."
Delaney was an All Conference selection last fall and a three-time NEC All-Star in her high school career.
Delaney is also quite a hockey player. From her freshmen to junior seasons she was a varsity regular on the Marblehead girls hockey team, which at the time ran a co-op program with Gloucester. Delaney was a top six forward in each of her first three seasons but this season played with the GHS JV program as the co-op with Marblehead came to an end.
Gloucester Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Jennavie Orrell
2010- Olivia Lufkin
2011- Hannah Cain
2012- Clare Pleuler
2013- Bianca Giacalone
2014- Caity O'Leary
2015- Tess Benson
2016- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2017- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2018- Kaitlin Marques
2019- Tracy Wood
2020- Cate Delaney