Gloucester Female Athlete of the Year: Ella Marshall

During the 2020-21 school year, Ella Marshall established herself as one of the best players on Gloucester’s best teams.
Marshall was a force to be reckoned with in both field hockey and softball, two of Gloucester High’s most successful programs, and she was also an All-Star caliber performer on the basketball court.
Her ability to deliver elite production on two of the school’s top programs and compete at an All-Star level over three sports seasons makes her Gloucester’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2021.
Last fall, Marshall had to adapt to a different brand of field hockey as COVID-19 restriction changed the game from 11-on-11 to 7-on-7. With more open space on the field, Marshall thrived under the new set of rules as it let her athleticism shine through.
A two-way midfielder, the senior captain covered an immense amount of space on the field as she was heavily involved in the team’s success both offensively and defensively.
“In seven-on-seven you have to hang back and play it safe sometimes,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “But we always want Ella to be aggressive because she can make plays all over the field. Her stick skills are incredible and she has the speed to run with anyone.”
Marshall’s stick skills saw her among the team’s leaders in goal scored last fall as she could create offense in transition and in the circle. She also has a big shot that can get to the net in a hurry.
Defensively, she could make plays from sideline-to-sideline with her speed and quickness. She also has one of the best dead ball hits in the entire NEC, which can transition Gloucester into its offensive sets no matter where she hits it from.
Marshall also turned in big time production on the softball diamond, where she was a first team All NEC selection for a Gloucester team that reached the sectional semifinals.
The team’s starting shortstop since her freshman season, she had both the range and the arm to make plays that most can not on the softball diamond.
At the plate she was one of Gloucester’s most consistent bats that could swing away and play small ball while setting the tone for the rest of the lineup at the top of the batting order. Her speed also made her one of the area’s most dangerous baserunners as she could take extra bases on the smallest of mistakes.
“She’s such a good athlete and it makes her a great all around player,” Gloucester head coach John Nicastro said of Marshall during the spring season. “She’s so smooth and consistent defensively. Offensively she makes us go. If she gets on base she’s almost always coming around to score.”
Marshall was also one of the top players on the Gloucester basketball team. An All-Star selection as a junior, Marshall is the team’s starting point guard and her athleticism makes her a defensive standout. She also led the Fishermen in scoring this past winter.