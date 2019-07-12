Gloucester Female Athlete of the Year: Tracy Wood

The Gloucester softball and field hockey teams turned in historic seasons in the 2018-19 school year, and Tracy Wood was one of the most important pieces on both of those squads.
Wood's ability to step up in big moments in the fall and spring seasons, in both the regular season and postseason, makes her the Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for Gloucester.
The GHS softball team turned in the best season for a girls sports team in school history, reaching the Division 2 State Championship Game with Wood's help as an All Conference center fielder.
"She's such a great athlete and she has the work ethic to go with it," head coach John Nicastro said. "She's one of the best hitters in the conference and probably the best defensive center fielder."
At the No. 3 spot in the batting order, Wood was Gloucester's leading hitter, batting around .600 for the season. She led the Fishermen in home runs and was among the team's leaders in RBIs and runs scored. Wood sprays the ball from foul line to foul line and her speed and baserunning ability makes her an extra base hit machine.
In the field, Wood covered a lot of ground in the outfield and made not so routine plays look routine.
In field hockey, Wood was one of the NEC's most potent scorers and an All Conference selection in helping Gloucester win the NEC and go unbeaten in the conference for the second season in a row.
Gloucester had one of the state's most potent offenses, and Wood was second on the team with 23 goals in 21 games. The senior captain and left wing had elite speed to go along with the hardest shot on the team.
The Fishermen overwhelmed opponents with constant pressure and possession and Wood was always around the ball when it was in the circle. She was also as good as it gets on corner chances as opponents had to respect her shot and stick handling ability.
"She's so dangerous when she has the ball on her stick," head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "She knows when to shoot and when to pass and she always seems to come up big when we need her to."
Wood's success also carries over into the classroom as she was honored as the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student Athlete of the Year, a prestigious award given to an athlete who excels in school and in school sports.
Gloucester Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Jennavie Orrell
2010- Olivia Lufkin
2011- Hannah Cain
2012- Clare Pleuler
2013- Bianca Giacalone
2014- Caity O'Leary
2015- Tess Benson
2016- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2017- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2018- Kaitlin Marques
2019- Tracy Wood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.