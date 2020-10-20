The Gloucester field hockey team had to dig deep to earn Monday night's win over Northeastern Conference rival Beverly.
The Fishermen dominated the ebb and flow throughout the night, but the exceptional play of Beverly goalie Julia Otterbein kept it close until the end.
Eventually, Gloucester's constant pressure paid off with two fourth quarter goals in a 2-0 win.
With the victory, its second in a row, Gloucester moves to 2-1-1 on the season while Beverly drops to 0-4.
"(Otterbein) was phenomenal and making saves all over the circle so we had to take the ball and play it in close," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "Our goals were effort goals, they just put their heads down and drove to the net. We weren't going to score any highlight goals off of that goalie."
After a back-and-forth opening frame, Gloucester started to take control in the second frame with constant pressure and dominant play in the midfield, led by senior captains Ella Marshall and Kelsey Lowthers. But Otterbein (14 saves) hung tough with several big stops. Even when she wasn't making a save she was aggressively disrupting passing lanes to prevent scoring opportunities.
"Julia has been great for us all year, she's a four year varsity player and just keeps getting better," Beverly head coach Trish Murphy said. "She's really active in the circle and she's confident playing that way. She's kept us in a lot of games this year."
Gloucester kept up the pressure in the third quarter but the teams remained scoreless until 4:43 into the fourth and final frame when Gloucester finally broke through. That constant pressure finally aid off when freshman Abigail Lowthers slipped one just over the goal line on a scrum in front of the goal. Fellow freshman Ella Costa got the assist to make it 1-0 Fishermen.
The home team added an insurance goal with under a minute to play when Marshall, who was creating scoring chances all game with her speed and stick skills, put home a rebound to cap the scoring at 2-0.
"Ella's stick work was incredible tonight," Riley Gove said. "In 7-on-7 you have to hang back and play a safe game sometimes but we wanted her to be aggressive with the ball and she was all over the field tonight."
Gloucester's defense was also up to the task on Monday night allowing just two shots on goalie Mia Wheeler. Junior Chiara O'Connor led Gloucester's back line, defending well in the open field and in the circle.
"We have struggled scoring goals this season," said Murphy, whose team has just one goal in four games. "We need to find ways to generate scoring chances. We tried a different formation tonight to try to generate more scoring chances but Gloucester played well defensively and in the midfield."
The Fishermen return to action on Thursday night at home against Danvers (6 p.m.). Beverly hosts Peabody on Thursday (4 p.m.).