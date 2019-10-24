Gloucester field hockey wins seventh in a row with shutout of Marblehead

The Gloucester field hockey team turned the tables on Marblehead in Thursday's Northeastern Conference battle at Newell Stadium.
The two teams opened up the season last month with Marblehead coming away with a 3-0 win on its home field. In the NEC finale for both teams on Thursday, it was Gloucester that came away with a 3-0 win of its own to even up the season series against the Magicians.
The win was Gloucester's seventh in a row and the team improves to 10-3-2 with one regular season game remaining on Saturday at home against Malden (5:30 p.m.).
"This was probably our best win of the season, we dominated the entire game," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "It was everyone. They finished their chances, made big stops on defense and controlled the midfield."
The teams went into the half scoreless, but Gloucester held a territorial edge, which paid of in a big way over the final 30 minutes.
Just over 10 minutes into the second half, Mia Salah found the back of the net to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead, and the offense rode that momentum to two more goals in the final 11 minutes of play.
Those last two goals both came on corner chances where Gloucester's ball movement was a step ahead of the defense.
Cate Delaney made it 2-0 with 11:33 to go. She started a corner chance, passed it to Ella Marshall, who then passed to Salah in the middle of the circle who dished off to Delaney just outside the left post, who let off two shots, eventually scoring on her own rebound.
Just over two minutes later, the Fishermen converted another corner chance in highlight reel fashion. Delaney again started the chance by passing to Marshall at the top of the circle, who this time let off a pass to her right, where Cammi Cooper one-timed it past the goalie for a 3-0 Gloucester lead.
The Gloucester defense took care of matters from there as the Magicians did not threaten to cut into the lead and did not record a shot on goal for the game.
"The passing game was great on those corners, they were perfectly executed," Riley Gove said. "We moved the ball well all over the field and kept (Marblehead) to short possessions. It was a great game."
With one game remaining in the regular season, Gloucester is playing its best field hockey at the right time. According to Riley Gove, a scoreless tie with Beverly in the middle of the season was the turning point. That tie moved Gloucester to 3-3-2 at the midpoint of the season and the team has not lost since.
"After we played pretty mediocre against Beverly we turned the page and said it's a new season, time to turn it around," she said. "They have taken that to heart and really stepped up. They're playing as a team, it's not just a few players it's a whole team effort."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.