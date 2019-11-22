Only one game remains in the decade of high school football for Gloucester.
With only the Thanksgiving Day clash against Danvers at Newell Stadium at 10 a.m. Thursday left to play, the Fishermen have compiled a rock-solid decade of football with a record of 65-47. That includes at least a share of six Northeastern Conference championships, eight postseason wins, a sectional championship in 2018 and the Division 1A Super Bowl title in 2010.
Through all that success, dozens of outstanding players came through the system and it's time to recognize the best of the best.
This is the All Decade Team for the Fishermen, recognizing the best player at each of the 22 positions, no two-way players. The All Decade Team is spread out throughout the ten years with the Super Bowl champion 2010 team predictably landing the most players with six.
Here's a look at Gloucester's optimal starting lineup from 2010-2019.
OFFENSIVE SKILL POSITIONS
Quarterback - Joey Avila (2010, senior year): A short and shifty quarterback, Avila was a phenomenal playmaker who could make quick reads and extend plays with his athleticism in helping Gloucester to its third Super Bowl championship in four seasons to open up the 2010s. His 1,092 yards passing is the most by any Gloucester quarterback this decade. He's the only Fishermen signal caller to eclipse 1,000 yards through the air in the last 18 seasons.
Running back - Christian Sanfilippo (2016): Gloucester's all-time leading rusher was the obvious choice for running back as he held every rushing yard record when his high school career finished in the fall of 2016. A blend of speed and power with a relentless motor to grind out tough yards and breakaway speed, Sanfilippo rushed for a single-season program record 2,004 yards en route to the NEC MVP award. He has 3,517 yards for his career, nearly 1,000 yards more than any other running back in program history. He is also one of only three Fishermen running backs with at least 40 career touchdowns.
Fullback - Jordan Shairs (2010): The 2010 NEC MVP, who was also one of the program's great middle linebackers this decade, was a battering ram of a back who also had the shiftiness to make him an absolute nightmare for would-be tacklers. Shairs was as good as anyone when it came to running Gloucester's signature play for his position, the fullback trap. His six touchdowns in a win over Lynn English remain the program's single game record. He put up 1,400 yards rushing in 2010 and is one of only two players to rush for at least 30 touchdowns in a single season.
Wingback - Marc Smith (2018): Versatility was the biggest strength of this 2018 All Conference selection. Smith is just what you're looking for in a wingback in the Wing-T offense as he excels in all three phases of the game. Smith, who was also a standout and versatile safety, ran for over 1,000 yards in his career including 800 as a senior last season. He is also a potent receiver who put up over 4,000 yards through the air. What puts Smith over the top is his blocking as he was just as likely to open up a hole for another running back as he was to rip off a big gain.
Split end - Mike Tomaino (2010): Another versatile player at a position that is very unheralded, but highly important in the Wing-T. Tomaino gave the offense balance when he was on the field as he could block cornerbacks with ease and catch passes when split out. The 2010 Super Bowl champ could also come inside and give the offense a double tight end look, where he was a great blocker against ends and linebackers as well as a capable pass catcher.
Tight end - Chris Unis (2010): Another two-way standout that was equally as strong at defensive end, Unis was a dominant tight end who started in multiple Super Bowls. The 2010 All Conference selection had outstanding hands, which helped both as a receiver and a blocker. Unis was a reliable pass catcher but his blocking is what has him on the All Decade team. As a senior, Unis was essentially another All Conference caliber lineman on the end of the line that could also go out for passes, which spelled trouble for opposing defenses.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Tackle - Noah Benson (2018): The 2018 All Conference performer was a perfect blend of size and athleticism that gave opposing defenses fits. At the quick tackle spot, Benson had a be a hybrid player that blocked with strength, technique and quickness, and he excelled in every phase. A very physical tackle, Benson was great at finishing his blocks whether it was using his strength on the inside or his speed and quickness outside the hash marks.
Tackle - Jason Lattof (2013): Lattof is proof that one can never judge a book by its cover. At around 150 pounds, Lattof did not look like a lineman, but he was a two-time All Conference selection who thrived on winning one-one-one battles despite his size disadvantage. His quick feet helped him pull and get out ahead as a lead blocker on outside runs and he could also get into the hip pocket of massive linemen and push them back on inside plays.
Guard - Tom Donahue (2015): The prototypical Wing-T guard, Donahue is another undersized lineman that thrived in close quarters. Donahue wasn't the tallest or the most physically imposing, but his compact physique and quickness was too much for big defensive tackles and linebackers to handle. The 2015 All Conference performer was great blocking the fullback trap to both sides, pulling to trap and blocking down to open up the hole. He was also outstanding pulling outside as a lead blocker on Gloucester's vaunted sweep plays.
Guard - Geoff Lattanzi (2018): Lattanzi and Donahue are pretty much carbon copies of one another with Donahue having a slight size advantage and Lattanzi a slight edge in quickness. Lattanzi's combination of quickness and toughness led to a spot on the NEC All Conference team in 2018. He could fly off the ball and blow back larger defenders before they even had a chance. Whether it was in space or in close quarters, Lattanzi was making the block.
Center - Jacob Emerson (2015): Taller than 6 feet and over 260 pounds, Emerson was a dominant force in the middle of Gloucester's offensive line that set the tone for the rest of the unit. The 2015 Northeastern Conference Lineman of the Year, who was every bit as dominant at defensive tackle, Emerson excelled against any defensive front the defense through at him. He could overpower any nose tackle lined up directly in front of him and he could also move to his left or right against a four man front while athletic enough to get to the next level and block a linebacker.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive end - Andrew Mizzoni (2010): Mizzoni was one of Gloucester's best defensive players on what was the Fishermen's all-time greatest defense line in 2010. The All Conference performer was a well-rounded end without a weakness that dominated opposing blockers in both the run game and the pass game. Standing at 6-foot-4, Mizzoni expertly used that length to create separation from blockers, even double teams. From there, he had the speed to get after the quarterback and the strength to stay at home and clog up running lanes.
Defensive end - John Philpott (2015): Philpott is another a two-way standout that was just as good at tight end as he was at defensive end. The 2015 NEC Defensive Player of the Year was a versatile end whose specialty was stopping the run. Philpott's strength was too much for even elite offensive tackles and he could both hold the edge when needed and create penetration to blow up run plays before they could get going. He was also a potent pass rusher with the quickness to go with his strength.
Defensive tackle - Chris Cassettari (2016): The 2017 All Conference performer was waiting the wings behind standout players at one of Gloucester's deepest position. But when he cracked the starting lineup as a senior in 2017, he established himself as one of Gloucester's top defensive tackles this decade. Cassettari thrived in one-on-one situation in the interior line where he could maul offensive guards and centers. Not only could Cassettari disrupt in the middle, he could get off blocks to make tackles for a loss and had the athleticism to give the quarterback something to watch out for.
Defensive tackle - Drew Shairs (2013): A monster in the middle, Shairs was so big (6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds) that he allowed the Fishermen to run a 3-4 defense during his senior season in 2013, where he was an All Conference performer. The All Conference player could take on multiple blockers with relative ease to blow up run plays. He was also outstanding at holding up blockers so his linebackers could clean up the play. Shairs was also a devastating blocker at offensive tackle who could collapse an entire defensive line.
LINEBACKERS
Gilbert Brown (2010): An elite athlete who was also one of Gloucester's most cerebral players, Brown was another dominant player on an all-time defense in 2010. The outside linebacker position calls for the most versatile skill set, and the All Conference selection possessed every one of those skills. He had speed on the outside to hold the edge, an uncanny feel for blitzes and he was fast enough to cover the speediest of wide receivers. Brown's raw athleticism was off the charts and add a high football I.Q. to that mix and you have an unstoppable force.
Ollie Emerson (2017): Whether he was lined up on the inside or the outside linebacker spot, Emerson made plays from sideline to sideline. The All Conference selection, who was also a standout tight end that led the Fishermen in receiving in both 2016 and 2017, Emerson was one of the most skilled tacklers of the decade. He had the strength and instincts to fight off blocks and clog up running lanes. He was also strong in pass coverage, especially on backs out of the backfield.
Jan Pena-Ortiz (2018): The 2018 NEC MVP was one of Gloucester's hardest hitters and most athletic linebackers this decade. Also a running back who compiled over 1,500 yards last fall, good for second most this decade, Pena-Ortiz was incredibly quick in pursuit and never missed a tackle. Whether it was a run outside the tackles or a pass out in the flat, Pena-Ortiz was all over and most of the time it was for minimal or no gain. His ability to read and react to plays was unmatched.
SECONDARY
Cornerback - Brandon Cusumano (2010): As good a cover cornerback as Gloucester has ever seen, Cusumano could lock down any receiver thanks to a combination of elite athleticism and picture perfect technique. Also a star wingback who compiled the most receiving yards this decade with 463 yards in 2010, Cusumano was the total package in the defensive secondary. Not only could the All Conference standout erase wide receivers on the outside, he had great ball skills and was a physical tackler in the run game.
Cornerback - Conor Harris (2013): A true No. 1 cornerback that could line up opposite the opponent's best receiver and shut him down for the night. Harris had the speed to run with burners on the outside and the physicality to press big receivers. Also a standout wingback who was an All Conference player, Harris was an elite tackler and physical player on the outside in the run game. He also saw some time at linebacker thanks to his tackling ability.
Safety - Adam Philpott (2010): A rare combination of speed and height (6-foot-3) in the secondary, Philpott knew how to use that height to his advantage as he was an elite safety and All Conference selection. Philpott thrived in every facet of the game at the position. If Gloucester wanted to be aggressive and blitz, he could come up and take on a talented receiver in man-to-man coverage (he also played some cornerback in his high school career). Philpott could also patrol the middle of the field in zone coverages and had standout ball skills, which led to a bunch of interceptions.
Safety - Matt Smith (2017): Smith could run like a cornerback and hit like a middle linebacker making him a feared presence on the Fishermen defense. That well rounded skill set gave defense fits because he had to be accounted for on every play and opponents did not know where he was going to line up. Smith could lurk near the line of scrimmage and stop run plays and he could also cover the deep part of the field. No matter where he lined up, he was always in position to lay a big hit on the opposing ball carrier.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andrew Amaral (2015): A hulking defensive tackle and offensive tackle who overpowered opponents and dominated on both sides of the ball.
Joseph Ciarametaro (2018): A dominant force at center and a player who could handle a nose tackle and a defensive tackle. He set the tone in the middle for one of Gloucester's best lines this decade.
Brian Ingersoll (2010): Another big body in the middle of the defensive line. Ingersol broke out in a big way as a senior and was an elite run stuffer.
Anthony Latassa (2010): A versatile lineman who played multiple positions on the offensive and defensive lines. Latassa's technique and strength made him an All-Star performer.
Alex Militello (2015): A blanket cover corner, Militello's blend of athleticism and physicality helped him lock down elite pass catchers all across the NEC.
Jordan Pallazola (2013): A bruising, physical presence, Pallazola was an elite power runner at fullback and an equally strong run stopping middle linebacker.
Ben Renales (2019): A standout star at perhaps Gloucester's most talented position this decade in tight end. Renales is an elite blocker and outstanding pass catcher who led the Fishermen in receiving each of the last two seasons.
