The Gloucester football team has an opponent for Week 3. The Fishermen will travel to Tech Boston on Friday night (6 p.m.) on Love Field at Roberts Playground in Dorchester for a non-conference clash.
Gloucester was originally scheduled to take on Swampscott in a Northeastern Conference South clash, but Swampscott shut down all Fall 2 sports until Monday, April 5 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Fishermen and Bears will be meeting for the first time ever on the gridiron. Tech Boston became available after its originally scheduled opponent, Charlestown, was unavailable to play.
Gloucester enters the contest with a record of 2-0 after wins over Saugus in Week 1 (28-14) and Salem in Week 2 (22-0).
Tech Boston, on the other hand, is 0-2 with losses to Latin Academy (30-22) and O'Bryant (14-12) in Boston City League action.