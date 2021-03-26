The Gloucester football team set the tone for Friday night's non-conference road game with Tech Boston on its very first play from scrimmage. Sophomore Frank DeSisto broke a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Fishermen the lead just seconds into the contest.
Gloucester was in control all game, leading from wire-to-wire in an eventual 44-26 win at Roberts Field in Dorchester.
"This is the third week in a row Frank has broken one fifty-plus yards," said Gloucester coach Dan O'Connor, whose team moves to 3-0 with the win. "It really set the tone for us tonight. We ran well, the line blocked well and we were able to break some big chunk plays."
Friday night's score was not as close as the final score indicates as Tech Boston scored three times in the fourth quarter on Gloucester's second string defense after the Fishermen took a 44-6 lead.
The Gloucester starting defense did not allow a point for the second week in a row as Tech Boston's first touchdown came on a first quarter kickoff return. Gloucester smothered the Tech Boston rushing attack and was all over its passing game too with tight coverage and a good pass rush. Robbie Schuster had an interception in the secondary.
"The defense continues to play well," O'Connor said. "They're aggressive and I thought this week our tackling was improved."
After DeSisto's score on the opening play, the Gloucester defense followed with a stop and the offense came back out and extended the lead to two scores. Aidan Cornetta capped off Gloucester's second drive and Jeff Allen added the conversion for a 14-0 Fishermen lead.
Tech Boston then took back the ensuing kickoff, but Gloucester again had an answer on offense. Facing a fourth-and-four inside the ten, Caleb DeCoste broke several tackles en route to another touchdown and a 20-6 Gloucester lead, where it stood at halftime.
The Fishermen put a stranglehold on the game in the third as DeSisto scored from six-yards out on their first drive of the second half. DeCoste then added his second of the game later in the third to make it 36-6.
Freshman John Gucciardi capped off the scoring for Gloucester to extend the lead to 44-6.
DeSisto led the way with 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 12 carries. DeCoste had 65 yards and a pair of scores while Cornetta added 60 yards and a touchdown.
O'Connor was also quick to credit the offensive line of Luke Walkama, Zach Abbott, Bryan Swain, Anthony Simonelli and Andrew Gabriele.
"The line blocked really well, they stayed low and really controlled the trenches," O'Connor said. "And it's always nice to see a freshman get into the end zone."
The Fishermen are back in action next Saturday at Beverly (1 p.m.) in Northeastern Conference crossover action.