The Gloucester football team took a step forward in the ‘Fall 2’ season this past spring. The Fishermen tripled their win total despite playing four fewer games, they beat their entire 2019 point total by Week 3 and showed drastic improvements in just about every facet of the game.
As a result, Gloucester had the chance to play for a share of the NEC South crown in a late season game.
While the Fishermen certainly have more improving to do, they are hoping to continue to build off of what they started in last season.
“We made some improvements last season, and still have a lot of areas we need to get better,” Gloucester’s third year head coach Dan O’Connor said. “We’re hoping to improve in all areas this season and hopefully contend for a playoff spot. We have a lot of challenges on the schedule that we will need to step up for, but we have players who have played in these games last season so that’s going to be big for us coming into this year.”
With 35 players on the roster, numbers will be an issue for the Fishermen once again as they look to improve on their 3-4 mark from last season. As a result, many preseason practices focused on conditioning.
Players did a lot of running in the first days of practice (including a conditioning test) with the intent to get everyone ready for the regular season, which begins September 10 at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.). After three preseason scrimmages with Masconomet, KIPP and Essex Tech, the Fishermen are now ready for Friday’s home opener.
The feeling of having something to play for this fall — there were no playoffs in the Fall 2 season — has its leaders excited to get going in 2021.
“We can’t wait to go out there and be able to play in front of a crowd and with something to play for in the end,” senior captain Aidan Cornetta said.
Gloucester’s biggest strength looks to be an experienced backfield, with its top three ballhandlers returning, and all three are captains. Junior captain Frank DeSisto returns at running back spot after leading the team on the ground a year ago. Junior captain Caleb DeCoste is back at fullback; he was the team’s touchdown leader a season ago. Senior captain Cornetta also returns at wingback after leading the team in receiving in the Fall 2 campaign and is one of the team’s most versatile players.
Senior Robbie Schuster will also see the ball in the run and passing game as Gloucester is again alternating between the Wing-T and Spread looks.
“It’s great because all three of us basically have three years of varsity experience,” Cornetta said. “We all build off of each other’s skill sets because we can all do different things.”
Gloucester will be looking to utilize that athleticism this season.
“It’s a little different philosophy from years past, but we really want to get our athletes out on the edge this year,” O’Connor said. “We have a lot of good backs returning but not a ton of depth, so we want to soften teams up on the edge and them hit some stuff up the middle.”
Senior Ewan McCarthy and junior Nick Carey have both gotten reps at quarterback during the preseason
Captain Kolby Bolcome, another senior, anchors the line after missing last season with an injury and is also battling through an injury this preseason.
Senior Anthony Simonelli and junior Bryan Swain also return on the offensive line along with sophomores Michael and Jayden Toppan, who both saw starting action on both lines as freshmen last season. Sophomore Anthony Russo will also see action on the line.
“We’ve all been playing together as a unit for two seasons so the chemistry is there,” Bolcome said.
Defensively, DeSisto and DeCoste are back at the linebacker spots. Cornetta and Shuster form a potent cornerback/safety combination, while Bolcome will be the run stuffer in the middle.
The Fishermen will be competing in the NEC South Division again this spring along with Winthrop, Salem, Saugus and newcomer Peabody. Gloucester also has a pair of NEC crossover games with Beverly and Swampscott in the regular season along with the annual Thanksgiving Day clash.
To begin the season, Gloucester has a pair of brand new opponents on the schedule in Hamilton-Wenham and Malden Catholic in Week 1 and Week 2 respectively.
“We want to be competitive against everyone,” O’Connor said. “We have some big challenges on the schedule and some familiar faces. If we get better every day we should be able to play ourselves into a spot where there are meaningful games late in the season.”