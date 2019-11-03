Gloucester football takes down Boston Latin

It all came down to one play for the Gloucester football team on Friday night at Boston Latin.
The Fishermen were hanging on to a one-point lead after Boston Latin scored with only 13 seconds to play. Instead of sending out the kicking team to go for the tie, the Wolfpack went for two and the win.
An outside zone run was the call, and the Fishermen defended it perfectly. Senior captain and outside linebacker Jacob Enos held the edge, forcing the Boston Latin running back to the inside, where he was met by a host of Fishermen tacklers short of the goal line.
The stop gave Gloucester a 28-27 win, its first of the season after dropping its first seven games.
“It’s a credit to the kids for continuing to work hard and showing that they want to get better,” said Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor, who picked up his first win as head coach. “They’ve been grinding for seven weeks against good teams. We’re excited to get one and hopefully we can get some more.”
Gloucester took a 16-13 lead into halftime, and into the fourth quarter when things got wild.
Sophomore Frank DeSisto, who eclipsed 100-yards rushing on the game, scored on an off tackle run from eight yards out to put Gloucester ahead 22-13.
The score was set up by a big third down conversion from quarterback Sam Ciolino to tight end Ben Renales, who picked up close to 30 yards on the 3rd-and-15 play.
Boston Latin, however, came right back with a touchdown and two point conversion to make it a one point game, 22-21 with 4:33 left on the clock.
Gloucester again came back and answered as a long third down run from Toby Campbell set up Ciolino for a three-yard plunge to give Gloucester a 28-21 lead with 1:40 to play.
Boston Latin would end up having one more answer as he drove the length of the field and scored with 13 seconds left before the two-point conversion was stopped.
The Fishermen opened up the game on fire on offense as they scored on their first two drives on touchdowns from DeSisto and Harry Marshall to take a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
Gloucester scored more points in the first quarter on Friday night than it did in the previous seven games (14) and scored twice as many points as it scored heading into the game.
The Fishermen are back in action next week, the opponent, date, time and location will be determined on Sunday when Week 2 of the consolation round is scheduled.
