Gloucester gearing up for talented Lynn English squad

An old rivalry is renewed on Friday night at Manning Field in Lynn.
The Gloucester and Lynn English football teams have put together some highly competitive and entertaining games dating all the way back to the creation of the Northeastern Conference in the early 1970's. But with constant re-alignments and moving parts in the NEC, the Fishermen and Bulldogs have not met on the gridiron since the 2015 season, a 29-26 Gloucester win.
That all changes on Friday night as the two teams meet in a NEC crossover clash, kickoff at 7:30 p.m. directly following the Lynn Classical vs. Salem game.
The Fishermen are looking to get something going in their fourth game of the season, entering at 0-3. Lynn English, on the other hand, is highly touted at 2-1 with its loss coming to Beverly two weeks ago, 21-7.
"We're looking to continue to build," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "The first week we really only competed for a drive, and last week we were competitive deep into the third quarter and Peabody's depth wore us down. We want to keep improving there each week."
In Lynn English, the Fishermen are taking on the defending Northeastern Conference South champs who are loaded with talent at the skill positions that can produce in both the run game and the passing game out of the spread offense.
Gloucester will have to pay close attention to quarterback Mathias Fowler, who is a duel threat quarterback that can throw downfield and scramble for big yards. His favorite target in the passing game is Tahj Purter, who has elite speed on the outside.
The Bulldogs can run the ball too and are led by bruising running back Sam OFurie, who moved to Lynn from Salem last year. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, OFurie can through through and around defenders. He can also break a big play or chew up tough yards.
"They have three tremendous players and they use them well," O'Connor said. "You can't stop all three you have to hope to contain them and limit their big plays."
In last week's 34-0 loss to Peabody, Gloucester did a better job limiting big plays, but Peabody's size and depth on the line were too much to handle. The Tanners put up 258 yards on the ground in the second half, scoring 27 points.
When Gloucester has the ball, it will be looking to get a run game going that has struggled through three games this season. The Fishermen have run the ball 78 times this season and amassed 281 yards, only 3.6 yards per carry. Lynn English likes to put eight in the box with a 4-4 focused on slowing down the ground attack.
The Fishermen have actually picked up more yards through the air this season, a rare occurrence in their run heavy offense, as quarterback Sam Ciolino has thrown for 351 yards on 34 drop backs, 23 completions.
"We have to find a way to get the run game going because it can open up the pass even more," O'Connor said. "We're working to get better in every area on offense. We have been working to correct some of the things that hurt us last week. The goal is to turn those negative plays into positive plays and the good plays into even better plays."
