Gloucester head girls basketball coach Shaun Goulart was quick to credit his team and opponent Danvers following Tuesday's Northeastern Conference clash at the Smith Field House.
The Falcons were impressive on both ends of the floor, especially in a big first half performance en route to a 46-28 win. Goulart, however, was also happy with the way his team played against a very solid Falcons squad.
"We're looking to improve with every game and I thought we played one of our better games of the year against a good team," Goulart said. "Danvers really played well defensively, especially with their press. But we got better as the game went on and we fought all night."
It was 6-5 early on in the opening frame before the visiting Falcons pulled ahead for good with a 9-0 run to finish the frame with a 14-5 lead. That run grew to 14-0 after Kristina Yebba, who led all scorers with 20 points, scored a quick five to open the second frame for a 19-5 Danvers edge.
Yebba would score seven straight Danvers points to open the second frame and had 17 of her 20 in the first half.
Yebba's offense combined with a suffocating defense that forced 20 first half turnovers with an aggressive full court press and full court man-to-man defense saw the Falcons head into the break with a 33-9 edge.
"I thought we played well defensively, allowing nine points in a half is always good," Danvers head coach Pat Veilleux said. "And we moved the ball well. Gloucester makes you earn every basket and I thought we worked for good shots and made them when we needed to."
Gloucester would go on to even things out a bit in the second half as the home team brought some defensive pressure of its own, allowing just 13 points in the second half. The Fishermen, however, would only get as close as 18 as the Falcons played well enough on the defensive end to keep their comfortable lead.
"Offense has been our Achilles heel this season, we have to find ways to put the ball in the net," Goulart said. "But we found some shots in the second half and we brought the effort for a full four quarters. We definitely showed some improvements tonight."
Ella Marshall led Gloucester with 10 points while Deven Lichtenwald had 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Darcy Muller and Kelsey Lowthers had a good games on the defensive end of the floor.
Danvers spread the ball around outside of Yebba with Jazmine Wallimann chipping in six points, all of those coming in the first half. Jordan Ortins and Julia Vailancourt each hauled in seven rebounds.
Danvers 46, Gloucester 28
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Danvers 14 19 10 3| 46
Gloucester 5 4 10 9| 28
D: Kristina Yebba 8-3-20, Jazmine Wallimann 2-2-6, Eliana Anderson 2-1-5, Julia Vailancourt 2-0-4, Gabrielle Chisolm 2-0-4, Jordan Ortins 2-0-4, Reese Pzenny 1-0-3.
G: Ella Marshall 4-1-10, Isabelle Stauffer 1-2-4, Kelsey Lowthers 2-0-4, Adelyn Richardson 1-1-4, Taniya Wongus 1-0-3, Kennedy Rounds 1-1-3.
3-Pointers: D, Yebba, Pzenny; G, Marshall, Wongus.
Halftime: 33-9 Danvers.
