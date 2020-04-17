The Gloucester girls lacrosse program really came into its own this decade.
The program was fairly new at the varsity level in the early stages of the decade and had its fair share of struggles. But in the middle of the decade, the program started to rise to new heights with its first postseason berth, its first conference championship and five 100 goal scorers.
Currently, the program is a consistent commodity in the Northeastern Conference South Division and has contended each season.
Here’s a look at some of the top players that helped elevate the team.
Rachel Alexander
(2017)
The All-Star attack was a gifted athlete that used her superior speed and footwork to score a ton of goals. Alexander led the Fishermen in scoring her senior year en route to a tournament berth. The current Division 1 field hockey player had a knack for finding open space and a quick first step to get the jump on defenders.
Sophie Caldwell
(2018)
A versatile offensive player, Caldwell was asked to do a lot in her high school career and she excelled in a lot of areas. Standing at nearly 6-feet, Caldwell was a master on draw controls, using that height to her advantage. She also had a great shot and was a very efficient passer both in close and in transition through the midfield.
Maggie Destino
(2017)
Destino was lightning quick on the attack which helped her eclipse 100 career goals. She excelled at weaving through the opposing defense as she had the end to end speed to match her quickness. When the two-time All Conference selection got room to shoot she was a lock to finish the play.
Tess Destino
(2015)
The older Destino sister was a jack of all trades player that used her well rounded skill set to earn a spot on the All Conference team twice and the NEC South MVP award in 2014. She was a master facilitator that always put her teammates in a position to be successful. She could also finish with the best of them and racked up a lot of points in her career.
Emily Kenyon
(2018)
A potent goal scorer in Gloucester’s run to a state tournament berth in 2018. Kenyon was a tall offensive player that used her height to shoot over, and around, defenders in close. The NEC All-Star was also one of Gloucester’s best transition players thanks to her speed and passing ability.
Julia Kuhns
(2019)
A speedy goal scorer, Kuhns was an All Conference selection last spring and the latest player to score 100 goals thanks to her prowess close to the goal. Every time the ball was in her possession she was a threat to score as she could finish in close and use her speed to get room to shoot. She was also a talented passer.
Lily Kuhns
(2017)
The best goalie in program history put together a highly impressive career. Kuhns was the NEC South Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2016 and followed it up as the NEC South Player of the Year as a senior. She had outstanding positional awareness and always knew where the shot was coming from. Kuhns could also pass into transition and was fearless in goal against all comers.
Ruby Melvin
(2019)
Another 100 goal scorer, Melvin was a highly skilled offensive player and a two-time All Conference selection. Melvin had good speed though the attack zone and had some serious moves in her repertoire with the ball on her stick to create room to shoot. She had a quick first step and a deadly spin move that led to her high goal output.
Caity O’Leary
(2014)
The midfielder was as complete a player as you’ll find as she could contribute on both ends of the field. O’Leary was a 100 goal scorer that produced from her freshman year on. Her combination of speed and shooting ability gave defenses serious issues. She could also defend from the midfield position and was strong in transition.
Caroline O’Leary
(2019)
An All Conference performer, the younger O’Leary sister anchored a standout Gloucester defense a season ago. O’Leary was extremely quick moving side-to-side and never seemed to let an offensive player get the jump on her. She was also great at scooping up ground balls and transitioning the Fishermen from defense to offense.
Melodie Orrell
(2013)
Gloucester’s first 100 goal scorer was a force to be reckoned with in the early stages of the decade and helped Gloucester make the steady improvements that has the program in the spot it is now. Orrell’s speed and stick skills overmatched most opponents as she could score from anywhere, create her own shot against anyone and pass off to open teammates.
Anna Oshiro
(2012)
A defensive midfielder, Oshiro did a lot of the dirty work that can go unnoticed, but it earned her NEC All-Star honors. She had the stick skills to handle even the most talented offensive players as she could legally jar the ball loose and then scoop up the ground ball. She also helped facilitate the offense when called upon.
Lindsey Parrish
(2016)
An All-Star on attack, Parrish was a consistent goal scorer that found ways to contribute every game. Her quickness near the goal was elite as she could shake defenders with a quick first step to create room near the goal. Once she got the room to shoot, she always finished. Parrish was also a talented passer that got her teammates involved in the offense.
