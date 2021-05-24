In an uneven Northeastern Conference in terms of quality of opponents, the Gloucester girls lacrosse team has a schedule filled with some serious challenges, and games where it needs to take care of business.
Monday's NEC South clash against Salem was one of those games where the Fishermen needed to take care of business, and they did just that. Gloucester controlled play from start to finish, scoring the first nine goals of the game en route to a 14-3 win at Newell Stadium.
"We have had some games where we have lost by a score like this and some where we have won big," said Gloucester head coach Manny Lopes, whose team improves to 3-5 with the win. "This team is young and developing so today the focus was on our ball movement and making good decisions."
It took only 10 seconds for Gloucester to take the lead as Brooke McNiff scooped up the opening draw and raced through the Salem defense, scoring to make it 1-0. It was the first of two goals from the freshman attack on the game.
The Fishermen piled on four more goals in the second half of the opening frame from juniors Zoe Hedges and Faith Brown along with freshman Ella Costa and another from McNiff in the final 10 seconds of the frame to make it 5-0 after one.
Lopes was quick to credit the players that got the team started offensively.
"We have a good mix of strong juniors and some underclassmen that are still learning but have talent," he said. "Those freshman are the future of the program and the juniors are our team leaders."
Grace Boucher led the offense in the second quarter with three goals in the frame. Lexi Carollo also scored for Gloucester while Breanna Stead got Salem on the board in the final minute of the half, sending the teams into the break with Gloucester ahead, 9-1.
Gloucester picked up right where it left off to start the second half. Junior Sophia Costa scored three times in the quarter and Nicole Gardner added a goal for a 13-2.
Kira Berlin added a fourth quarter goal for Gloucester while Stead scored her third of the day for Salem.
The Fishermen also got a good game from goalie Ella Zindle, who made seven stops on 10 shots in net.
"Her goals against numbers don't tell the story with her," Lopes said. "She had a good game today and she's been one of our best players this season."
Gloucester has one of its big challenges coming up on the schedule as it travels to Masconomet on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).