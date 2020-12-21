The Gloucester girls soccer program reached new heights in the 2010's.
From 2010-2019, Gloucester turned in four state tournament berths and the first four postseason wins in program history. Two of those wins came in the fall of 2011 when the Fishermen reached the Division 2 North Semifinals, the deepest run in program history. The program picked up another postseason win in the fall of 2012 and 2017.
Here's a look at some of the program's top players in the 2010's.
Katie Ciaramitaro, D (c/o 2013): A staple on the back line of some of the program's best teams, Ciaramitaro's athleticism made her an elite performer for four seasons. She was a three-time Northeastern Conference All-Star selection who could play on the wing and at the sweeper position, often locking down the opponent's most dangerous scorer.
Kali Cook, F/M (2013): A high scoring player that was a three-time NEC All-Star and one of Gloucester's top two scorers in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Cook's great shot gave her the ability to finish from anywhere. As she got older she also turned into an elite playmaker that could set up as goals as well as she could score them.
Bianca Giacalone, F (2013): Another big time scorer and three-time NEC All-Star, Giacalone's elite speed made her one of the team's top two scorers in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Also an All Decade sprinter for the GHS track team, Giacalone could outrun even the fastest defenders and finish with the best of them.
Maisie Grow, G (2019): A four-year varsity performer in net, Grow was a model of consistency as Gloucester's last line of defense on some very good teams in the later parts of the decade. An All Conference performer as a junior, Grow helped the Fishermen reach the state tournament thanks to her combination of athleticism and instincts in the box. She opened up her senior year in 2018 with six shutouts before an injury cut her season short.
Laura Johnson, M (2015): A two-way standout in the midfield, Johnson was a first team All NEC selection as a senior in the fall of 2014. She was a key playmaker that could facilitate and get the team's offense started. She also chipped in on the defensive end of the field and could take on many different roles.
Stephanie Kelley, M (2011): A defensive minded midfielder, Kelley was a consistent presence and multiple time All-Star in the early part of the decade. She could slow down an opponent's transition and was always in the right place to take away a scoring chance. She could also contribute on the offensive end of the field.
Caroline King, M/D (2018): A versatile player and multiple time NEC All-Star, King was facilitator in the midfield and played sweeper back, excelling in both roles. Her primary role was defense in Gloucester's 2017 postseason run, where she was an All Conference performer at sweeper back.
Alexia Marnoto, M (2017): A four-year varsity performer and two-time All-Star, Marnoto was a star facilitator at the center midfield spot from the moment she stepped on the field as a freshman. Marnoto, an All Conference selection as a senior, was great at setting up teammates for scoring chances and could also finish when given the chance.
Melodie Orrell, M (2013): Orrell was a consistent performer on the wing for the Fishermen during the program's best stretch of the decade, scoring many key goals in the 2011 and 2012 postseasons. The All-Star performer had great speed up the sideline and a very good cross that helped create countless scoring chances.
Kaitlin Marques, M (2018): A versatile performer at center midfield, Marques had a hand in everything Gloucester did in its state tournament season in the fall of 2017. Her well rounded skill set earned her a spot on the NEC All-Star team as the four year varsity performer had the athleticism to cover a lot of ground on the field.
Clare Pleuler, M (2012): One of the most decorated players in program history, Pleuler was a three-time All-Star, two-time All Conference performer and the 2010 NEC MVP. A center midfielder, Pleuler made everyone around her better thanks to her superior athleticism and field vision. She contributed offensively and defensively, going on to have a stellar career at Boston University. She currently plays professionally over seas.
Nicole Repucci, D (2012): A rock on the defensive side of the field, Repucci was the team's sweeper back during its semifinal run in the fall of 2011 and an All Conference performer. She had the strength to win 50/50 balls and the speed to run with the fastest strikers on the opposing team. Repucci was a multiple time NEC All-Star.
Elle Wierbicky, M (2013): Wierbicky always made things happen in the midfield as her quickness made her a dangerous offensive player that could pass and shoot. A conference All-Star performer in the fall of 2012, Wierbicky's elite ball skills helped her dodge her way through the midfield to get Gloucester's offensive sets started.