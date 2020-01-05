The Gloucester wrestling team held its annual Super Quad at the Smith Field House on Saturday.
Gloucester hosted seven other schools in Everett, Georgetown, Marblehead/Swampscott, Oliver Ames, Nashoba Tech, Triton and Tyngsborough.
The Fishermen competed in four dual meets on the day, going 1-3 with a solid showing against tough competition. The highlight was a 48-18 win over Nashoba Tech. Gloucester fell to Cape Ann League power Triton, 51-27, Tyngsborough in a tight one, 36-34, and Oliver Ames in another close match, 42-37.
"We fought hard today against some good teams," head coach Matt Swanson said. "A lot of strong individual performances and we took Oliver Ames, a strong Division 2 program, down to the wire."
Senior captain Liam Donahue led the way for Gloucester, winning all four of his individual matches at 145 pounds. The team got three wins from senior captain Lawrence Scola, junior captain Quentin Ulrich, Jeff Allen and Daniel Beaton. Jayden Toppan and Olivia Amaral had two wins each.
Gloucester returns to Northeastern Conference action on Wednesday at Danvers (5:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.