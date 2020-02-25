STONEHAM-- Throughout the 2019-20 season, the recipe for success for the Gloucester hockey team has been to rely on strong goaltending and an opportunistic offense to beat opponents.
In the biggest game of the season on Tuesday night, a Division 2 North First Round tilt against No. 10 Wakefield, No. 7 Gloucester turned in that exact formula. Behind 44 saves from senior captain Connor Vittands in goal and two goals from senior captains E.J. Field and Jeremy Abreu, the Fishermen left the ice at Stoneham Arena with a 5-1 win.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 13-5-3 on the season with its first postseason win since 2016. The Fishermen meet No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury, 5-3 winners over Danvers in its first round game on Tuesday, in the Division 2 North Quarterfinals.
"In a way, it was a typical game with the way we like to play," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We designed a team that's built around a goalie and a first line and now a power play that are opportunistic. That's the way things transpired. Connor was obviously immense and when we had a chance, we scored."
Wakefield carried the play territorially for most of the night and held a 45-24 edge in shots on goal for the game.
That shot differential, however, does not tell the entire story as the Fishermen pride themselves on putting quality shots on goal, not just a large quantity of shots on net.
"Shot quality matters," Field said. "Yeah we got outshot but we take quality shots. When we're going offensively, we have guys open in the slot and we find them. We were opportunistic tonight, which was big, but I thought we earned those goals too."
Gloucester's shot quality was on full display all night, starting with the first goal of the game 6:38 into the first period.
Jack Costanzo, who drew praise from Geary for his all around play on Tuesday night, let a shot go far post from the right dot that was stopped by Wakefield goalie Luke Roberts, but Field was right there to put home the rebound for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
The Fishermen held that edge into the first intermission despite the fact that they were outshot 16-5 by the Warriors in the opening 15 minutes.
Another great shot put Gloucester ahead 2-0 just 54 seconds into the second period when Ryan Bergin's pass from the left dot to the right dot found Abreu, who one-timed it into the net for the goal.
The Fishermen held onto that lead into the final two minutes of the period, where Abreu again scored on a one-time, this time on a pass from Field on the power play to make it 3-0 after two.
"Abreu had a couple of big snipes in the second period to really give us momentum," Geary said. "Great passes to set them up too. Those were big moments in the game where they were threatening but we capitalized."
Wakefield finally got one past Vittands 1:10 into the third when Matt Moniz deflected in a shot from the point to cut the Gloucester lead to 3-1.
But the Fishermen again had an answer as Field hit Costanzo with a centering pass and the sophomore put it off the crossbar and in from the slot to make it 4-1 with 7:44 to go. Field later added an empty net goal to cap the scoring.
While the Gloucester offense was opportunistic on Tuesday night, Vittands made sure the Wakefield offense was only frustrated.
The senior net minder was in position all night and completely locked in from the opening face-off.
His best save came in the first period when Moniz broke in free on a shorthanded breakaway bid, but Vittands did not bite on the deke and smothered the shot with his right pad to keep Gloucester up 1-0.
From there, Vittands faced heavy pressure as he followed up a 16-save first period with 12 more in the second and 16 more in the third.
"Our goalie is the best around and you can win any game with a goalie like him in net," Field said. "He's the NEC MVP for a reason. He's been there all season for us and we have so much confidence in him."
Geary was also quick to praise his goalie.
"You could tell right away that he was in the zone," Geary said. "He really saw the puck well tonight and it was just big save after big save."
The Fishermen now turn their attention to the No. 2 seed in the section in Lincoln-Sudbury, which will enter with a record of 17-3-2. As of press time on Tuesday, the MIAA did not announce a date, time or location for the Division 2 North Quarterfinal game.
"Lincoln-Sudbury is a tough team and this is a tough bracket," Geary said. "To get to the second round you have to be a very good team. I'm proud of our effort tonight and we will go back to work tomorrow to get ready for another quality opponent."
Division 2 North First Round
No. 7 Gloucester 5, No. 10 Wakefield 1
Wakefield 0 0 1| 1
Gloucester 1 2 2| 5
1st Period: G, E.J. Field (Jack Costanzo, Zach Morris) 6:38.
2nd Period: G, Jeremy Abreu (Ryan Bergin (Jack Delaney) :54; G, Abreu (Field) ppg, 13:54.
3rd Period: W, Matt Moniz (Evan Simoneau, Joey O'Brien) 1:10; G, Costanzo (Field) 7:16; G, Field (un.) eng, ppg, 12:59.
Saves: W, Luke Roberts, 19; G, Connor Vittands 44.
Records: W, 11-7-3; G, 13-5-3.
