The last decade in Gloucester High School hockey has certainly been a good one.
While the Fishermen were rebuilding a bit at the beginning of the decade, the program took off in the middle and later parts of the decade with five tournament berths in the last six seasons and four Northeastern Conference championships in a five year span.
Gloucester was loaded with talent and saw some players put up big scoring numbers in the last 10 seasons.
This is the All Decade Team for Gloucester hockey.
FORWARDS
Jack Costanzo (active)- He has only played two seasons of varsity hockey but he was Gloucester's second highest scorer of the decade with 91 points in just 43 games played. Costanzo just finished up his sophomore season and posted back-to-back 20 goal and 20 assist seasons. A dynamic scorer, the two-time All Conference performer can beat opponents with his blazing speed and lightning quick cuts which help him score 50 points as a freshman, the program's first 50 point scorer in over 20 seasons.
Sal Costanzo (2017)- The older Costanzo brother was also an ultra talented offensive player that generated scoring chances every time he stepped on the ice. The two-time All Conference selection scored 67 career points with a crafty offensive game. Costanzo has tons of stick moves in his offensive arsenal that he used to blow past defenders. Once he got a good look at the goalie he could score with any kind of shot.
E.J. Field (2020)- Field climbed up the program's all time scoring ranks this winter and finished his career with 131 points, good for sixth all time in program history. Gloucester's lone 100 point scorer of the decade and three time NEC All-Star possessed a complete offensive game where he could shoot, pass and skate past defenders with elite speed. Field is Gloucester's leading scorer of the decade and also has the program's second highest career point total in the last 20 years.
Derek Hopkins (2019)- Before he became one of the city's most recognizable names for his incredible back-to-back-to-back greasy pole flags last summer, Hopkins was quite the hockey player in his high school career. He had the size and skill to be an effective presence in all three zones. The four-year varsity performer scored over 50 points in his high school career and was also a valuable commodity on the forecheck and on the penalty kill.
Johnny Interrante (2012)- Interrante was Gloucester's leading scorer for the first half of the decade as he was a point per game player and Northeastern Conference All-Star as a sophomore, junior and senior. Interrante flat out knew how to score, whether it was with a great wrist shot from the face-off dot or by outworking opponents near the crease. Interrante was one of Gloucester's top three scorers in each of his final three varsity seasons, leading the team as a junior, and scored more than 60 points in his high school career.
Liam Lyons (2017)- A dynamic three zone player, Lyons was just as likely to score a big goal as he was to lay a big hit on an opponent, and he did both regularly. Lyons' 89 career points are third best of the decade and he did it with a well rounded skill set that saw him set up as many goals as he scored. He also possessed elite speed through the neutral zone and was great on the forecheck while not afraid to go into the corners against larger opponents.
Eddie Mahoney (2016)- A Patrice Bergeron type who was a jack of all trades, Mahoney was a highly productive four-year varsity performer. He was a standout scorer with over 70 career points thanks to his size and stick skills. He may have been one of the program's top five scorers of the last decade, but he also may have been even better in his own end. Mahoney was great on the forecheck thanks to his strength and physicality and he was fearless enough to put his body on the line to block shots.
Colby Mitchell (2019)- A talented and exciting playmaker, Mitchell was a four year varsity player who got exponentially better with each season, eventually becoming one of the best players in the Northeastern Conference as a senior. Mitchell was lightning quick through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone, and he excelled at reading what was in front of him and finding his teammates. He also had the speed to be deadly efficient on the rush as he scored 35 points as a senior en route to an All Conference selection.
John John Mondello (2018)- A wildly consistent commodity over four years, Mondello played just about every role one can play throughout his high school career. When the Fishermen were hit with the injury bug on the blue line, Mondello was quick to volunteer and step up to move from forward to defense, where he also played well. He scored over 60 points in his high school career and he did it with consistent production each night and a well rounded skill set with no weaknesses to exploit.
DEFENSEMEN
Connor Cranston (2011)- A top pairing defensemen from the second he stepped on the ice as a freshman, Cranston logged big minutes in his three seasons with the program before transferring to Winchendon School in 2012. Cranston was always in the right place in his own end, he could grind down forwards in the corners and he could also lay out big time hits in the middle of the ice. Cranston rarely made mistakes and he was also good enough to chip in on the offensive end of the ice when needed.
Alex Enes (2016)- Another player that played both forward and defense. Enes was good on the forward line as he scored 64 points in his high school career, but he was off the charts good on the blue line. Enes was very steady in his own end and took good care of the puck. He also found a way to be an offensive threat from defense as his high end speed, ice vision and decision making skills made him one of the best puck moving defensemen Gloucester has seen in a long time.
Mike Muniz (2013)- A hulking defenseman, Muniz was a physical force that could outmuscle opponents anywhere on the ice. Standing at 6-foot-4, the burly blue liner logged big minutes as he could grind down forwards in the corners and keep the front of his net clean. He was especially strong in his own end disrupting the opposing offense any way he could, but his quick decision making also made him a reliable player in the offensive zone with the situation called for it.
Ryan Muniz (2019)- The younger Muniz brother has a bit of a different skill set than his older brother. While he also has the 6-foot-4 height, he was more of a puck moving defenseman that used his fluid skating ability to get Gloucester started on the rush while using his length to become an elite player on the power play. That long reach also made him very efficient inside his own blue line, where he could shut down opposing forwards and quickly transition from defense to offense.
GOALIES
Noah Poliskey (2017)- A three year varsity player in goal, Poliskey had command over his crease and had a knack for showing up and playing his best in big games. With his quick lateral movement, Poliskey was able to stop shots most goalies could not. He also had great rebound control and an ultra quick glove hand that frustrated opponents.
Connor Vittands (2020)- The reigning NEC MVP carried Gloucester defensively this winter en route to a sub 2.40 goals against average. The three year varsity starter and two-time All-Star was always in the right place and rarely fooled by even the most talented offensive players. He was especially strong in this year's state tournament, where he stopped an incredible 95 shots in two games.
