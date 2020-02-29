WOBURN-- "We had them for 40 minutes, just not 45 minutes."
Those were the words of Gloucester head coach Derek Geary after Friday's Division 2 North Quarterfinal against Lincoln-Sudbury.
The seventh-seeded Fishermen had the second-seeded Warriors on upset alert, holding a three-goal lead in the second and a two-goal lead late in the third. But in the end, Lincoln-Sudbury's speed and depth pulled through.
The Warriors scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation and Jared Noyes converted a power play goal in overtime to give them a 6-5 win at O'Brien Rink.
With the loss, the Fishermen finish up at 13-6-3 while the Warriors have earned a spot in the sectional semifinals.
"We just ran out of gas," Geary said. "Their depth and speed wore us out late. All of our kids literally gave everything they had and left all of their energy out on the ice. They competed all night and I'm proud of every one of them, but (Lincoln-Sudbury's) depth and speed won out."
Gloucester had Lincoln-Sudbury in serious trouble after Jack Costanzo's goal with 6:08 to go in the third made it 5-3.
That two-goal lead stood into the final five minutes, but Lincoln-Sudbury forward Angelo Venuto scored twice to send it to overtime. His first goal cut the Gloucester lead to 5-4 with 4:28 to go and he tied the score with a shot from a tough angle just above the goal line to the right of the Gloucester net to tie it up at five with 2:15 to go in regulation.
In overtime, Lincoln-Sudbury's speed and physicality took its toll on Gloucester. John Oblak drew a hooking call on a quick cut to the crease from the left of the goal and the Warriors converted on the power play for the game winner as Tim Duffy hit Noyes with a great pass from left to right.
"They're an incredibly strong skating team and that played a factor as the game went on," Geary said. "We weren't used to that kind of speed so we had to dig a little deeper and it got us a little more tired than we usually are. But the team gave everything they could give and some."
Gloucester went ahead just under two minutes in when E.J. Field, who had a four point night, stole the puck while short handed and finished a breakaway bid to make it 1-0. That score stood until the final minute of the frame, when the Fishermen doubled that lead as Field hit Jeremy Abreu with a cross crease pass and the senior finished to give his team a 2-0 edge heading into the first intermission.
Costanzo scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the slot after gathering a pass from Field to extend the lead to 3-0 with 9:36 to go in the third, and Lincoln-Sudbury put on the desperation push the rest of the way.
Colby Jones got the Warriors on the board just 34 seconds after Gloucester went up 3-0. With 1:19 to go in the middle frame, Brendan Quinn made it 3-2 with a shorthanded goal, tucking in a backhand shot with a cut across the crease after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.
"They were very aggressive on the penalty kill," Geary said. "It was tough to deal with."
Lincoln-Sudbury tied it up just 1:42 into the second on an Oblak goal, but the Fishermen had an answer. Field made it 4-3 with his second goal of the night as Costanzo sprung him loose up the right boards and he scored on a wrist shot from the lower circle. Costanzo added his second of the night less than two minutes later before the Warriors mounted their second comeback of the night.
Lincoln-Sudbury carried the play territorially holding a 57-27 edge in shots on goal. Fishermen goalie Connor Vittands again turned in an immense performance with 51 saves, including 21 in the opening frame and 19 more in the third.
The season may have ended in heartbreak, but Geary was quick to credit his team for their effort throughout the season. Gloucester stepped up in competition moving to the NEC North Division and were the conference runner-up and the last NEC North team standing in the tournament.
"I told the kids in the locker room I'm extremely proud of who they are as kids and what they gave us as hockey players all season," Geary said. "Playing above their weight constantly and the respect they got in the handshake line from the Lincoln-Sudbury players and coaches shows that. We got the attention of a lot of people tonight that we play good hockey."
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury 6, No. 7 Gloucester 5 OT
at O'Brien Rink, Woburn
Gloucester 2 1 2 0| 5
Lincoln-Sudbury 0 2 3 1| 6
1st Period: G, E.J. Field (un.) shg, 1:57; G, Jeremy Abreu (Field, Jack Costanzo) 14:25.
2nd Period: G, Costanzo (Field, Ryan Bergin) 5:24; L-S, Colby Jones (Tim Duffy) 5:58; L-S, Brendan Quinn (un.) shg, 13:41.
3rd Period: L-S, John Oblak (Ben Chwalek) 1:42; G, Field (Costanzo) 3:09; G, Costanzo (Field) 8:52; L-S, Angelo Venuto (un.) 10:32; L-S, Venuto (un.) 12:45.
OT: L-S, Jacob Noyes (Tim Duffy) ppg, 3:25.
Records: G, 13-6-2; L-S, 18-3-2.
