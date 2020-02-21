The MIAA released its state hockey tournament brackets on Friday, and both Cape Ann teams have earned the right to compete for a state championship.
Gloucester kicks off the hockey postseason. The No. 7 Fishermen take on No. 10 Wakefield in the Division 2 North First Round at Stoneham Arena on Tuesday (6 p.m.). Rockport, on the other hand, is the No. 12 seed in Division 3 North and takes on No. 5 Watertown on Thursday at O'Brien Rink in Woburn (8 p.m.).
The Fishermen are looking to reach the second round of the Division 2 North State Tournament for the first time since 2016, and a battle tested Wakefield team is what stands in their way.
Gloucester (12-5-3) and Wakefield (11-6-3) only have two common opponents this season in Peabody and Beverly. The Fishermen sport a 3-0 record against their Northeastern Conference rivals while Wakefield is 2-0 against the two, both dominant wins.
"I think it's a good, solid matchup," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "It will be like playing one of the better NEC teams like Marblehead or Danvers, so we have to come to play."
The Warriors come from a tough league, the Middlesex League, where they sported a 6-6-2 record and were undefeated in six non-league games.
The Fishermen and Warriors have similar goal differentials with the Fishermen scoring 71 and allowing 44 while the Warriors scored 68 and allowed 46.
Tuesday's winner advances to the Division 2 North Quarterfinals later next week against the winner of Tuesday's first round tilt between No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury and No. 15 Danvers.
On the same side of the bracket, No. 3 Tewksbury meets No. 14 North Reading, and No. 6 North Andover takes on No. 11 Lynnfield.
The three teams that beat Gloucester in the regular season, No. 1 Masconomet, No. 4 Marblehead and No. 5 Triton, all reside on the other side of the bracket.
Rockport (9-8-3) is making its first postseason appearance since 2013 and will be playing a very formidable foe in the opening round.
Watertown plays an independent regular season schedule and sports a record of 12-6-2.
The Vikings and Red Raiders have three common opponents in Essex Tech, Northeast and Everett. Those three teams gave Rockport some trouble this season as it put together a record of 0-4-2 in two games each against the three teams but all six of those games were highly competitive. Watertown, on the other hand, was a perfect 4-0 in games against those common opponents, all four wins coming via shutout.
Watertown enters with one of the stingiest defenses in the sectional, allowing just 32 goals in 20 games this season.
Thursday night's winner meets the winner of Thursday's first round game between No. 4 Essex Tech and No. 13 Swampscott later next week in the quarterfinals.
No. 1 Bedford, No. 8 Somerville and No. 9 Lowell also reside on Rockport's side of the bracket.
