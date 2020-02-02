Gloucester hockey punches tournament ticket

For the third season in a row, the Gloucester hockey team has qualified for the state tournament.
With a 6-1 win over Peabody on Saturday at the Talbot Rink, the Fishermen move to 9-4-2 on the season and have officially earned a spot in the Division 2 North Field. The team now has five more games to improve its postseason seeding.
Gloucester turned in a balanced scoring effort on Saturday afternoon with five players finding the back of the net. Senior captain Jeremy Abreu led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist. Senior captain E.J. Field, Jack Costanzo and Ryan Bergin had a goal and an assist each.
Sophomore defenseman Tim Marrone scored his first career varsity goal while Harry Marshall had two assists and Zach Morris, Ryan Frates and Dan O'Leary had an assist each.
With a state tournament berth clinched, Gloucester now turns its attention to its biggest regular season goal, winning the Northeastern Conference North.
The Fishermen can greatly increase those chances with a win on Wednesday at home against conference leading Marblehead at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.). The Headers have been tough on Gloucester this season, beating them twice in a pair of competitive games including Gloucester's only conference loss of the season last month.
Gloucester is currently a game behind Marblehead in the NEC North race and can move into first with a win on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.