It may have been a little scarier at times than it needed to be, but the Gloucester hockey team walked away with a well earned victory over Winthrop on Wednesday night at the Talbot Rink.
There were some tense moments late in Gloucester's 2-1 victory, but the home team controlled the ebb and flow of the game throughout and held the visiting Vikings in check for most of the night.
"(Winthrop) is always a tough and physical team and they have the goalie to play that way too," said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary, whose team improves to 3-0. "We wouldn't have been in a tight spot at the end if we took advantage of a few more of our chances, but we played well and credit to Winthrop for hanging in there and making it a game."
The Fishermen scored both of their goals in the second period on Wednesday night. After dominating the first but coming away empty, Gloucester quickly found the back of the net in the middle frame when Jack Delaney broke out on a 2-on-1 break and scored five-hole for the 1-0 lead.
Gloucester then killed off a penalty and drew an interference and high sticking call 44 seconds apart to go on a 5-on-3 power play. It didn't take long to capitalize again as freshman Colby Jewell scored his first varsity goal on a shot from the left dot after a diagonal pass from Emerson Marshall on the right point to make it 2-0. Jewell's goal turned out to be the game winner.
Winthrop came out with the needed urgency in the third, stringing together strong shifts and pressuring the Gloucester goal. The Vikings finally cashed in with 3:32 to go with Ari Hain scored on the power play to cut the Gloucester lead to 2-1.
The Fishermen, however, were able to hold them off the rest of the way for the win.
Sophomore Sean Bergin earned his second win in goal, making 17 stops, including nine in the third period. Geary was also quick to credit his defense.
"Our defense is playing very well," Geary said. "I thought all six guys were good tonight. Chris LoJacono was excellent all night and I thought Sean made key saves when we needed them.
We were scrambling a bit at times in the defensive zone but that's on me to get our structure right. Overall we need to be better against a team like Marblehead but we played with a lot of heart against a competitive team."
The Fishermen will be looking to make it four straight wins to open the season on Saturday when Beverly visits Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 2, Winthrop 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Winthrop 0 0 1| 1
Gloucester 0 2 0| 1
1st Period: No scoring.
2nd Period: G, Jack Delaney (un.) :47; G, Colby Jewell (Emerson Marshall) ppg, 4:47.
3rd Period: W, Ari Hain (un.) ppg, 11:28.
Saves: W, Ryan Holvermale 27; G, Sean Bergin 17.
Records: W, 1-1-1; G, 3-0.
