Gloucester hockey takes down Lynnfield

The Gloucester hockey team finished up the regular season in style on Wednesday night at the Talbot Rink with a quality win over a high quality opponent.
In a key battle for Division 2 North State Tournament seeding, the Fishermen took care of Lynnfield with a 4-3 win. With the victory Gloucester sweeps the season series with the Pioneers and finishes up the regular season at 12-5-3.
“It was a back and forth affair and I really liked the effort,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “I thought we skated really well. They’re a great skating team and we matched them with our speed. And we buried our chances.”
Freshman Jack Delaney delivered the game-winning-goal with 11 minutes to go in the third, putting home a pass from E.J. Field on the power play to give Gloucester a 4-2 lead.
“That was just a great play all around,” Geary said. “(Jeremy) Abreu made a nice play to get control in the corner and passed it out to E.J. Then E.J. made a great back door pass from the point and Delaney was there ready to score with his stick on the ice.” Lynnfield scored with two minutes to go and the goalie pulled, but Gloucester held off a final push for the one-goal win. The Fishermen took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Field put home a pass from Jack Costanzo on the power play to make it 1-0. The pair connected again later in the period with Field scoring his second of the game.
Lynnfield scored late in the first to make it 2-1 heading into the intermission. But Gloucester got the next goal to get the lead back up to two. This time Costanzo put home a pass from Field to make it 3-1. Gloucester will return to action in the Division 2 North State Tournament next week. Brackets will be released later this week. “The tournament is all about guys getting into the postseason mentality and understanding their roles,” Geary said. “It’s going to take a full team effort to win. It’s all about teamwork and synergy at this point, those are the teams that get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.