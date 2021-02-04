Gloucester head boys hockey coach Derek Geary was really impressed with the mental toughness his team showed in Thursday’s game against Saugus.
The Fishermen were playing their second game in as many nights against a pesky Sachems squad that packed it in defensively, got good goaltending and bought their time waiting for breaks. It can be a frustrating style to play against, but Gloucester kept its composure throughout and kept up the pressure, putting 51 shots on goal in a 5-2 win at Talbot Rink.
“Saugus can be a dangerous team and they’re well coached,” Geary said. “They couldn’t keep up with our speed so they packed it in tactically and looked for home run plays, which can be frustrating because they play it well. But I’m proud of the way we played through that frustration and stayed on our game.”
Geary was particularly pleased with the team’s third period effort. The Fishermen held a 37-15 edge in shots on goal through two but only led by a goal, 3-2 after Saugus took momentum with a late second period tally from Chris Regnatta and a couple near misses after that.
Gloucester (6-2) did not let Saugus ride that wave of momentum, instead it took control of the game. Zach Morris put home a Jack Costanzo pass with just over nine minutes to go to make it 4-2. Three-and-a-half minutes later they were finally able to put the Sachems away with Ryan Bergin putting home an Emerson Marshall pass just after an offensive zone face-off win to cap the scoring at 5-2.
The Fishermen kept up their relentless pressure over the final 15 minutes and totally shut down the Saugus attack, allowing just two shots on goal in the frame.
“We were in their zone most of the game but there it was 3-2,” Geary said. “Their persistence and discipline paid off and we were finally able to break them down. This game shows just how much we are coming together as a team and how much chemistry we have developed.”
Gloucester’s depth was a huge factor early on in the game as its first two goals came from the third and fourth lines respectively.
The third line of Zach Abbott, Aidan Donald and Jason McNiff had it going all night with a physical forecheck and several scoring chances.
Donald got the scoring going just 2:28 into the first period, picking the top corner inside the left post short side on a pass from Robbie Schuster to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead.
“That’s a veteran line with a lot of big bodies and they came through today,” Geary said.
Saugus goalie Nick DiVola, however, would go on to make 20 of his 46 saves on the night in the opening period to keep it 1-0 going into the first intermission. DiVola kept Saugus in the game for much of the night with several difficult stops from all over the zone.
Saugus went on to tie the score at 1-1 after the Fishermen were whistled for an interference call and a crosscheck within 53 seconds of each other, giving Saugus a lengthy 5-on-3, which it would cash in on. Jason Caron’s wrist shot from the high slot made it through traffic after he crept in from the point to tie the score.
Gloucester took the lead back with 7:06 to go in the middle period when Haden Hale scored his first varsity goal, picking the top right corner on a wrist shot from the slot after a Morris centering pass.
Emerson Marshall extended the lead to 3-1 four minutes later on a rush up the right wing, finishing with a forehand tuck on a cut to the net. That turned out to be the game winner as Saugus got the next goal but Gloucester finished strong.
The Fishermen return to action on Saturday against Masconomet at the Valley Forum in Haverhill (5:10 p.m.). Gloucester will be looking to avenge a 4-1 loss to the Chieftains just last week.
Gloucester 5, Saugus 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Saugus 0 2 0|2
Gloucester 1 2 2|5
1st Period: G, Aidan Donald (Robbie Schuster) 2:28.
2nd Period: S, Jason Caron (Chris Regnatta) ppg, 4:09; G, Haden Hale (Zach Morris) 7:54; G, Emerson Marshall (Ryan Bergin) 11:59; S, Chris Regnatta (Kevin McMaster, Andrew Cipriano) 13:19.
3rd Period: G, Morris (Jack Costanzo, Schuster) 6:04; G, Bergin (Marshall) 9:36.
Saves: S, Nick DiVola 46; G, Sean Bergin 15.
