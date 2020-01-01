Gloucester hockey tops Lynnfield for first win

The Gloucester hockey team broke into the win column on Wednesday, and it did so with a victory over high quality opposition, 3-1 against Lynnfield.
The Fishermen snap a five game winless streak to open the season and move to 1-3-2 on the season heading into Saturday's Northeastern Conference North opener at Winthrop (1:30 p.m.).
"It's good to get a win under our belt before Winthrop," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "Connor (Vittands) had another awesome performance (in goal). He was invincible today."
Vittands, a senior captain, had 40 saves in the win and was just 1.7 seconds away from turning in a shutout. Gloucester's net minder was under constant pressure all game but, as he has all season long, he made it really tough on the opposing offense.
Lynnfield entered the game with an impressive resume, having beaten Danvers and Boston Latin and a draw against Triton, a team that beat Gloucester by four goals earlier this season. But Fishermen played from ahead early on with a Dan O'Leary goal. Jack Costanzo made it 2-0 before the end of the opening period with a wrist shot, high glove side.
Vittands held strong to keep his team up two goals with a big second period, and he continued to stand tall in the third before Costanzo put the game away with a short handed, empty net goal, fighting his way through three Lynnfield players before getting a shot off to make it 3-0.
"It was Jack's best game of the year," Geary said. "He was shadowed the entire game but he would not be denied. Both goals were gritty goals."
Ryan Bergin, E.J. Field, Jack Delaney and Tim Marrone all picked up an assist. Geary also credited the play of senior captain Jeremy Abreu, who played his first game at forward, moving up from defense.
