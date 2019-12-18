The Northeastern Conference has a bit of a new format when it comes to indoor track and field this winter. Instead of a dual meet, the teams will be competing in tri-meets against two teams at once.
On Wednesday, the Fishermen got their first look at the tri-meet format, and both the boys and girls split the afternoon.
The girls lost to a powerhouse Beverly squad, 78-8, but were able to top Lynn English, 50-23. The boys, on the other hand, also lost to Beverly, 68-18, but Beat Lynn English, 65-20.
Gloucester is competing in the NEC North Division this winter with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and Swampscott so it drops to 0-1 in the North but 1-1 in the NEC overall with the crossover win over Lynn English.
“It’s a different format this season but we got a chance to see where we stand today,” head coach David Coleman said. “There were some strong performances on both sides.”
The Gloucester girls graduated a lot of strong talent from the year before, but showed on Wednesday that they still have plenty of talent returning.
Leading the way for the Gloucester girls on Wednesday were Sedona Gillard in the hurdles, Ella Young in the 300m, Rumi Thomas in the 600m, Jenna Hoofnagle in the shot put and Lillie Favazza in the high jump.
Gloucester is also looking to get contributions from captains Kayla Pennimpede (distance), Molly Martin and Serene DeSisto along with Grace Boucher in the middle distance, freshman Jenna Church in the sprints and Lacie Ciarametaro in the sprints and jumps.
“I expect the girls to be competitive in many meets and to strive for state qualifiers across the board,” Coleman said. “They lost a lot of talented athletes but there are a lot of key returners back.”
On the boys side, the Fishermen have a young squad that is led by a strong stable of juniors and sophomores.
In Wednesday’s split junior Kai DeGuzman led the way with a win in the hurdles and the long jump. Gloucester also got big points from Harry Pelosi in the mile, Andrew Coelho in the 1,000m, Nick Poulin in the 2-mile and Luke Walkama in the shot put.
Gloucester has a lot of young talent that it will be relying on including Trevor Fulford, Allan Segura-Jimenez, Jacob Souza and Mike Moffett in the sprints, hurdles and jumps; Tommy Elliott, Danny Hafey and Kyle Clifford in the middle distance races, Owen Hardy in the distance events and Mike Cassettari in the throws.
“We have a strong sophomore and junior group, who I expect to make us a very competitive team,” Coleman said. “They may be young but there’s a lot of potential.”
The underclassmen in the program will be competing in the NEC Freshman/Sophomore Meet on Saturday at Beverly (9 a.m.) and the team will also be competing in the MSTCA Holiday Challenge next Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston before resuming the tri-meet season on January 9 against Danvers and Saugus at Danvers High School (4 p.m.).
