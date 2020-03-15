Gloucester Little League made the official decision last week that it will adhere to the ruling by Little League International to suspend the 2020 season until at least April 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the League is hoping to find a silver lining in the suspended season and has announced that it is organizing a good drive to benefit locals who may be hit hard by the work stoppages and cancellations from the pandemic.
Starting on Tuesday, March 17, members of the community can bring non-perishable food items to the Boudreau Field concession stand at Stage Fort Park. All food collected will be donated to the Open Door Food Pantry on Emerson Avenue in Gloucester.
"This crisis presents a wonderful teaching moment for our youth about volunteerism and giving," Gloucester Little League President Jamie Marshall said. "The COVID-19 situation has impacted this community with school closing, fear of the unknown and bare grocery store shelves. We want to make a positive impact in this time of uncertainty."
The food drive will run through March 30. For more information contact Marshall at 978-317-0213 or jmarshall@tridentseafoods.com.
"Many will need support," Marshall said. "I am hoping that we can keep the spirit of baseball alive during this delay with a small gesture of support for those that may need it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.