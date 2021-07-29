Gloucester Male Athlete of the Year: Jack Costanzo

Whether it's on the ice, the baseball diamond or a golf course, Jack Costanzo's presence is immediately felt.
One of the most dynamic athletes in the area, Costanzo is not only a big time play-maker and All-Star caliber performer in three, he's as exciting and entertaining to watch as any high school athlete. His ability to make difficult plays look easy in three sports makes him Gloucester's Male Athlete of the Year.
Costanzo is most known for his play on the ice, as he has been one of Gloucester's most complete offensive stars since his freshman season, averaging about two points per game from the moment he stepped on the ice for his first varsity action.
He became the first junior in over two decades to reach 100 career points this past winter and currently has 111 career points in three seasons including a team-high 20 in an abbreviated, nine-game slate in 2020-21.
He has all the skills needed to be an elite scorer, end-to-end speed, quickness to take on multiple defenders, a blistering wrist shot, creativity and the ice vision to dish off to a teammate for an assist. He was instant offense every time he stepped on the ice for Gloucester and kept defenses on their toes each shift.
"He certainly can be an offensive juggernaut," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said of his junior forward this past season. "He's such a dynamic play maker with incredible speed. We rely on him to do a lot and he delivers."
Costanzo also had a breakout season on the baseball diamond for the Northeastern Conference North champion Fishermen, earning a first team All Conference nod for his work at shortstop and the top of the batting order.
The junior batted leadoff this spring and was a huge table-setter for the Gloucester offense as he excelled at getting on base. When he did get on base he created big problems for the opposition as he is an aggressive baserunner that makes the right reads on batted balls and pitches.
Defensively, he has great range at shortstop and a slick glove that saw him makes outs on plays that should be base hits.
"Jack is just a ball player, he gets it," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said of his junior shortstop this spring. "He gets the whole team going offensively. When he's getting on base for us he almost always finds a way to come around to score and he always seems to have the right approach at the plate."
Costanzo is also a standout golfer as he is the team's No. 1 player, taking on the opponent's best player in every match. Although the conference did not name All-Stars last fall, Costanzo was an All-Star performer as a junior and would have fared well in the conference tournament if it were played.
Gloucester Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Dylan Maki
2010- Conor Ressel
2011- Adam Philpott
2012- Kyle Lucido
2013- Jacob Holscher
2014- Everest Crawford
2015- Jared Marshall
2016- John Philpott
2017- Christian Sanfilippo
2018- John John Mondello
2019- Marc Smith
2020- Marcus Montagnino
2021- Jack Costanzo