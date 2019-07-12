Gloucester Male Athlete of the Year: Marc Smith

Marc Smith's best attribute is his versatility. The recently graduated senior was a standout in three sports for Gloucester High School during the 2018-19 school year in football, basketball and lacrosse; and what set him apart from the pack was his ability to excel in multiple roles for every team.
His versatility in three different sports makes him the Gloucester Daily Times Male Athlete of the Year for Gloucester.
Last fall on the gridiron, Smith captained the Fishermen to their best season under head coach Tony Zerilli, winning the NEC and Division 4 North, the program's first sectional title in the current postseason format.
Smith was at the forefront of the team's success on both sides of the ball.
"We ask him to do a lot on offense and defense and he not only handles it, he thrives," Zerilli said during the fall season. "He can do it all in the run and passing games on both sides of the ball."
As Gloucester's starting wingback, Smith was second on the team in rushing with 808 yards and was tied for the team lead with 14 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game and was a great blocker on the edge, contributing in a big way even when the ball was not in his hands.
Defensively, Smith was all over the field at safety as he could come up in the box to play the run and hang back in coverage. He was one of Gloucester's hardest hitters and a first team All Northeastern Conference selection.
On the basketball court Smith was a four-year varsity starter and the team's starting point guard. He took a step back from a prominent scoring role as a senior to focus on facilitating the offense and he established himself as one of the better ball handlers in the conference. He could run both an up tempo and half court offense while playing some of the best perimeter defense on the team.
Smith could also score when called upon, averaging 7.4 points per night with a reliable jumper and a quick first step off the dribble.
"He's a big part in everything we do," head basketball coach Khris Silveria said. "He brings the ball up the floor and starts our offense every possession."
In the spring, Smith played lacrosse for the first time in his life and quickly established himself as a solid midfielder, who chipped in on the offensive and defensive sides of the field.
Gloucester Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Dylan Maki
2010- Conor Ressel
2011- Adam Philpott
2012- Kyle Lucido
2013- Jacob Holscher
2014- Everest Crawford
2015- Jared Marshall
2016- John Philpott
2017- Christian Sanfilippo
2018- John John Mondello
2019- Marc Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.