'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13Marcus Montagnino first stepped onto the floor for the Gloucester basketball program as a freshman in the 2016-17 season. Fast forward to 2020, and Montagnino is now one of the most prolific players in program history.The 6-foot-5 big man was a force on both ends of the floor for the Fishermen, helping the team win a state tournament game two seasons in a row for the first time in program history. His ability to dominate a game single handedly makes him Gloucester's Male Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
Montagnino won the NEC South MVP in 2019 as a junior, and he followed it up with another spot on the All Conference team as a senior, where he averaged over 22 points and 15 rebounds per game.
"Marcus is such a big, strong kid and he's so tough to deal with in the post," Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said during the winter season. "Players have to get really physical against him and he not only handles it, he doesn't get frustrated. He is very level headed and finds ways to get the job done."
In January, he became the first Gloucester boy since 2011 and just the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. At the end of his career, he finished with 1,293 points, good for third all time in program history and the second highest career point total for a Gloucester player since the 1960's.
Montagnino, a three-time NEC All-Star, is masterful at using his strength and his length to create matchup problems. He can back a defender down in the post or take him off the dribble away from the basket.
If that weren't enough, he also has a reliable jump shot and can stretch the floor to beyond the three-point arch.
Facing constant double-teams, Montagnino is also an unselfish player who is eager to get his teammates involved.
One of Gloucester's best offensive performances of the season was in a first round win over Wakefield, where Montagnino showed off all of his skills. In the first half, he scored 21 of his 28 points, torching man-to-man defense. In the second half, Wakefield started to double him, and it totally opened up the offense as Montagnino was quick to pass out of the double teams to open players.
"He's more than just a post player, he can shoot and pass too," Silveria said. "Anything we ask him to do, he does and he does it well. It all starts with his work ethic. He has been putting in the work since he was a young kid and he turned himself into a great player."
Although he did not get a chance to compete this spring, he has also played a vital role for the Gloucester baseball team over the two previous seasons.
Montagnino is a standout center fielder and one of the most patient hitters in the Northeastern Conference, that is known for wearing down pitchers. He was a NEC All-Star on the diamond a season ago and a big time run producer in the middle of the Fishermen lineup. He is attending Xavier University in the fall and plans to play baseball there.
Gloucester Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Dylan Maki
2010- Conor Ressel
2011- Adam Philpott
2012- Kyle Lucido
2013- Jacob Holscher
2014- Everest Crawford
2015- Jared Marshall
2016- John Philpott
2017- Christian Sanfilippo
2018- John John Mondello
2019- Marc Smith
2020- Marcus Montagnino